NBA 2K22 update 1.11 & 1.015 patch note: takeovers, photo challenge and bug fixes

NBA 2K22 is heading into its 6th season, and 2K Games has begun making preparations with recent 1.11 and 1.015 updates. Here’s everything we know about the patches.

As season 5 comes to an end, NBA 2k22 players have been awaiting the abundance of content that is sure to be coming in the next chapter of the game arriving on April 8.

In preparation for their upcoming season, the devs have released their latest patch for 2K22 on April 6, and with it comes a couple of changes to the game. While the patch isn’t the most significant, it still includes some interesting fixes to some bugs that plagued the popular basketball simulator.

Here’s everything you need to know about the latest NBA2K22 April 6 patch notes for current and next-gen consoles.

NBA 2K22 1.11 & 1.015 patch notes

Beginning today, 2K players will be able to download the latest patch for the game that provides adjustments and bug fixes for the game on both current and next-Gen consoles.

Preparations for season 6 aside, 2K Games implemented a couple revisions to the gameplay with a specific focus on the way takeovers function.

Previously there was an issue that would allow takeovers to be utilized on player builds that “were not allowed”. That issue has since been remedied.

You can find the entirety of the patch notes for 1.11 on PS4, Xbox One, and 1.015 on Xbox X|S and Playstation 5 below:

NEW-GEN

General

Preparations for NBA 2K22 Season 6, launching this Friday, April 8th, at 8AM PT/11AM ET/3PM GMT. Stay tuned for what we have in store!

Clarified the instructions in Quick Play for Play With Friends so that it is clear the Quarter Length and Difficulty settings come from the host player

Gameplay

Addressed an issue that could cause certain takeovers to be applied to player builds that were not allowed

MyCAREER/City

Various stability and performance improvements have been made throughout the City

Updated the location for the Photo Challenge: Traditional Photo 7 quest so it can be completed properly

Resolved a display issue that could cause certain users to temporarily display their level from the previous season after a season changeover

MyNBA

Addressed a rare hang that could occur when using specific custom rosters and attempting to play shortened 29 or 58 game seasons in MyNBA

CURRENT-GEN

Preparations for NBA 2K22 Season 6, launching this Friday, April 8th, at 8AM PT/11AM ET/3PM GMT. Stay tuned for what we have in store! This patch also includes new clothing, shoes, quests, soundtracks and court designs

Reduced the difficulty of Wednesday XP Bonanza daily quest

Minor fixes and improvements to enhance the overall NBA 2K22 experience

NBA 2K22 still has yet to address a couple other bugs including the “rigged passing glitch” and the three-point-stealing camera glitch but, as the Season 6 begins in a couple days, it’ll be interesting to see how and when this is addressed in the next inevitable patch.