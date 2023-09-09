NBA 2K24 player gets banned for quitting MyCareer game 2,500 years in the future

Several NBA 2K24 players have reported bans after leaving games in online player, but a strange glitch lists the ban to have taken place over 2,500 years in the future.

NBA 2K24 officially went live on September 8, but it hasn’t been a smooth launch in some respects.

A server issue on September 9 prevented many from accessing the game, but there’s been another issue within 2K24: bans for quitting games. Several players have received temporary timeouts for quitting games, including MyCareer.

However, one ban message received a lot of attention on social media for a strange reason.

NBA 2K24 player receives a ban in 4713

On the NBA 2K subreddit, a player by the name of “BusterMattingly” posted a screenshot of a notice that indicated the user was banned for 60 minutes due to “bad sportsmanship.”

However, there were a few points of interest with this ban.

For one, the individual stated to have quit a MyCareer game to go play REC. But what might be even more interesting is that the ban message indicates it happened in the year 4713, over 2500 years in the future.

Despite that weird date, the expiration date on the message was 9:31 PM on September 8.

In response, one community member joked on the ban message, “See you in NBA 2K4713.”

But in other serious news, it appears that this ban wave appears to be much more of a quandary for the NBA 2K24 community.

Several players in that thread reported to have received temporary bans, but not for quits. Rather, there have been reported instances of bans after being booted off the online servers.

One player stated, “Game crashed at the start of a park game and was banned 30 mins today.”

We should note that this isn’t the first instance of a report, in which a 2K player received a ban for a quit. On September 8, we reported that a popular YouTube NBA 2K content creator received a quit ban for “bad sportsmanship,”

