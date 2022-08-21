How to fix NBA2K22 connection error 727e66ac

NBA 2K22 has a host of errors that players can run into but 727e66ac is the most common of them all. Luckily, it’s not too hard to fix and we’ve got all the details on how to do just that.

The world of virtual basketball is meant to be a fun one where players live out their hoop dreams on the hardwood, but the various errors of 2K22 can make that quite difficult.

While there are a handful of bugs to speak of, 727e66ac is by far the most common one so we’ve collected all the steps needed to fix it right here for your convenience.

How to fix NBA 2K22 error 727e66ac

2K Sports This screen is a familiar sight for most veteran 2K players.

The most common way to fix this problem requires you to have another MyCareer player to use when you get the error.

It’s not a complicated process, but it does take several steps to complete. You’ll know exactly what to do after trying it once though:

Leave your current session and go back to the main menu. Select a different MyCareer character than the one who encountered the error. Exit from that player and return to your initial player. Load back into the Neighborhood and retry whatever activity you initially disconnected from.

After completing all of these steps, you should be able to continue on without any trouble. If the error occurs again, simply repeat the steps until you’re able to get through.

This is definitely a long workaround but it’s the only one that players have consistently reported working to get them back on the court and earning that sweet VC.

If this fix doesn’t work for you for whatever reason, try closing out the game entirely before loading back into your main player.