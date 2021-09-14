How to earn free VC in NBA 2K22

Leveling up your player within NBA 2K22’s MyCareer game mode is one of the vital aspects to creating a competitive character, but doing so will cost you VC. But, there’s some clever ways for players to obtain more VC free of charge.

With the latest entry in the 2K franchise, 2K Games and Visual Concepts have once again put an emphasis on the game’s single-player mode, MyCareer. Players are once again going to be drafted into the NBA and will have the opportunity to take their athlete into The City and duke it out with other players.

But, you simply cannot expect to jump into The City as a base OVR of 60 and expect to perform right away. 2K’s virtual currency or VC is used to increase your players overall rating within the game, and will be needed by all players.

We’re going to run over some of the ways players will be able to earn free VC within NBA 2K22.

What’s VC used for in NBA 2K22?

Player’s unfamiliar with how NBA 2K works will have questions regarding the in-game currency that is VC and why it’s so useful for your journeys in MyCareer and other game modes.

Basically, this currency is used for a wide array of functions including purchasing abilities to level up your character’s attributes, and also some of the following.

Clothing

Haircuts

Animations

Gear

So, it’s quite helpful if you’re able to gather some VC relatively fast in 2K22, but if you don’t want to take the route of purchasing some through the respective in-game store, we’re going to outline some of the other ways you can snag some.

How to get free VC in NBA 2K22

If you aren’t keen on spending money in-game to get some VC, 2K has some other ways you’ll be able to earn this currency and most of them are through simply playing the game.

We’re going to break down some of the ways players will be able to earn VC within NBA 2K22 down below.

Play the game As simple as it sounds, the better you perform within The City and MyCareer, the more VC you’ll earn during your post-game recap

Locker codes The in-game codes that 2K often puts out on social media will contain some VC from time to time and can be a great way to earn an ample amount for just entering a code

NBA 2K TV quizzes From time to time, you’ll be able to watch one of these videos before beginning a game. Answering the question at the end correctly will net you some cheeky VC



VC will be greatly beneficial to your journey this year, and your player will be unstoppable the more points you earn!