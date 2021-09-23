Best NBA 2K22 positions to choose in MyCareer: Speed, defense, & shooting

Every player embarking on their career in NBA 2K22 will have a difficult position to make when it comes to the best position. Lucky for you, we’ve got our top picks for the best position in MyCareer right here.

NBA 2K22‘s MyCareer mode is a continued fan favorite, inviting players to go on an immersive journey from college, all the way to the pros.

You’ll get to test your player against others in The Neighborhood, as well as against other pros in career games. So, you’ll want to make sure you’re in top form to dest dominate the competition.

Here are the positions you can choose that will give you the best starting point to have success in MyCareer.

Best NBA 2K22 positions

Best backcourt pick: Point Guard

The best overall position players can choose, and also the best for the backcourt, is the Point Guard. This is likely the most over-saturated pick as well, but for good reason. Choosing a Point Guard immediately gives you a couple of things.

One, it gives you access to the ball in your hands. Whether in The Rec or in pro games, having the ball is your greatest asset, as you can control pace, play calls, and have the most influence over the offense of any player on the court. If you’re a control freak, this is your pick.

Two, it gives you access to arguably the game’s best build, Playmaking Shot Creator. This build lends itself to amazing speed, shooting, and playmaking. The meta for 2K22 is all about speed, being able to get open, and hitting your shot.

Best frontcourt pick: Power Forward

If the Point Guards are the kings of the backcourt, Power Forwards are kings of the paint. Mixing a surprising amount of speed with dominant rebounding, going big has never felt so good.

What makes Power Forwards so dominant in this year’s 2K is the emphasis on speed in the meta. It’s so important for players to be able to guard on the perimeter at all times, get out fast on the break, and chase down blocks. Center’s are outclassed in every way by PF’s when it comes to speed, only holding slight dominance on the boards.

But, try out the undersized, Glass Cleaning Finisher build from our overall best builds guide, and you won’t feel like you’re losing out on any boards. Sure, some may scoff at this notion of dominating boards with an undersized, speedy PF, but I urge you to try it before you knock it.

As a note, this is being written with current gen players in mind. The meta for next gen seems to be much the same, so these should transfer over no matter how you play 2K.