Ed Sheeran calls out Lewis Capaldi to fight in boxing match

Grammy-winning musician Ed Sheeran has called out fellow singer Lewis Capaldi to fight in an influencer boxing match.

It’s been a weird couple of years in the influencer world, as some of the internet’s biggest stars have begun putting their words aside and settling their difference in the ring.

Notably, we’ve seen YouTubers and TikTok stars transform themselves into professional boxers, with some even stepping into the ring with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather.

Article continues after ad

With KSI’s Misfits Boxing signing a five-year deal with DAZN earlier in 2023, there are a ton of opportunities for celebs to touch gloves. Now, award-winning singer Ed Sheeran has revealed he’d fight Lewis Capaldi if he were to ever step into the ring.

Article continues after ad

Ed Sheeran wants to fight Lewis Capaldi on Misfits Boxing

On November 25, Sheeran was seen in Dublin at the Taylor vs Cameron 2, where afterwards in an interview with iFL TV, he was asked who he’d like to face if he was to step into the ring on a Misfits Boxing card.

Article continues after ad

Initially, the Yorkshire-born singer claimed he’d put on the gloves and fight his dad. However, when pushed to call out someone else in the scene, Sheeran claimed he’d go blow-for-blow with Lewis Capaldi.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

“Capaldi,” he answered with no hesitation. “I’d do it. Lewis, f**king have it you c**t.”

While it’s unlikely we’d actually see the two musicians put on their gloves and step into the ring, it’s worth noting that Sheeran’s family has a history of boxing.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In his own words, the musician grew up around boxing, as his grandad was a boxer who trained at Britain’s oldest boxing club and was even part of the British Boxing Board of Control (BBOC).

With their being a clear interest in influencers stepping into the ring, it wouldn’t be completely out of the question to see them fight in an exhibition match or something of the sort.