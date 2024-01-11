Adin Ross blasts Lil Nas X over Jesus Christ imagery

Kick streamer Adin Ross spoke out against Lil Nas X following a video of the rapper dressed up like Jesus Christ.

Lil Nas X is finding himself in the middle of a firestorm. As the rapper ramps up promo for his new song “J Christ,” he has taken to Twitter/X to share cover art and music video teasers that depict him in full Jesus Christ garb.

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat already came forward during a stream to slam the rapper. “He’s extremely disrespectful. He disrespected God himself… he disrespected the whole culture,” he said.

Now, Kick streamer Adin Ross is expressing his frustrations over the rapper’s actions and the depictions that appear to “disrespect” religion.

Twitter: Lil Nas X Lil Nas X performing in a teaser for a Christian song

Adin Ross lashes out at Lil Nas X over biblical imagery

In a streaming clip, Adin Ross reacted to Lil Nas X’s TikTok video that shows the rapper dressed up like Jesus Christ and slurping down communion.

“I ain’t gonna lie bro. I’m just going to get straight into it,” Ross said. “First of all, you’re gay. You’re automatically going to hell. Second of all, this sh*t is not okay. It’s just not okay, bro. Listen, this sh*t is not it.”

“I got a lot of people that are close to me in my chat,” he added, “and we not rocking with this sh*t. It’s super disrespectful. It’s wrong. Burn, baby, burn.”

The rapper is no stranger to controversy. With the release of “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” and its accompanying music video, many called the rapper “satanic” for his portrayal as a lap-dancing nymph.

Lil Nas X will release his new song “J Christ” on January 12, as well as its video which features impersonators of celebrities like Kanye West and Taylor Swift.