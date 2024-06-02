MultiVersus slams Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam DC failings

As Warner Bros. moves on to a new chapter of the DCEU, MultiVersus has taken a potshot at Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam flopping at the box office.

Warner Bros. has shaken up the DC universe of movies, TV series, and video games with a reboot under the guise of Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn. The reboot has left the previous films, including Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam, behind, with a whole new direction for the franchise on the horizon.

Much like Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros, MultiVersus collects characters from Warner Bros. properties so fans can battle it out in iconic scenery. However, some fans believe the developer has taken shots at The Rock after a clip of the Joker slamming Black Adam in MultiVersus has been revealed.

The Joker, in the skin of The Batman Who Laughs, takes shots at Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam. “Weren’t you supposed to be ‘rearranging the hierarchy’ or something?” quoting the actor when he discussed his character’s role in bringing major changes to the plotlines of DC films in the future.

Dwayne Johnson, who played the titular character in the film, hyped up his film to a level that was hard to reach, and it couldn’t. Black Adam is considered a critical and commercial failure, as it couldn’t break even on a $260 million budget and received a 38% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Various clips have appeared across social media, as many fans believe it was intentional: “Even MultiVersus is taking shots at the failure of the Black Adam movie.”

A fan speculated a reason to reference this specific quote: “This could be a reach, but it looks like payback from the devs for being forced to put Black Adam at the center of most of the promotional material during the initial release.”

Fans believe Johnson’s interference and attempt to push himself to the center of the DCEU over other iconic characters is what led to the reboot.

While Player First Games, the development team behind MultiVersus, hasn’t pursued a particular theme when it comes to adding characters to the game, according to leaks, they show no sign of moving away from superheroes.

