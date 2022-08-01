New MultiVersus leak hints at potential Stranger Things crossover

Eleni Thomas . Last updated: Aug 01, 2022

A new leak for hit fighting game MultiVersus suggests a major Stranger Things character will be joining the roster as the game’s wide variety of fighters expands.

Leaks about future characters for Multiversus have been circulating all over the internet lately. According to Mvsleaks, the likes of Teen Titans Robin, Beetlejuice, Scooby Doo, and even Gremlins are all reportedly joining the roster in the future.

However, the most interesting fighter to be included in the latest string of leaks is Eleven from Stranger Things.

In addition to the character’s name being listed in the leaks, there are also datamined voice lines from another potential added character Raven that directly mention battling it out with Eleven. Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven is one of the main characters in the Netflix hit show. If true, this would be the first non-Warner Bros property to appear in the game and could pave the way for future crossovers to occur.

Essentially, this leak is a domino effect and repercussion from the initial reports of DC characters Robin and Raven’s inclusion in the game.

Eleven would be an interesting fighter to add to the game. Her psychic powers would be quite unique compared to the other characters in the game. That’s not to mention how awesome it would be if Millie Bobby Brown herself did the voice acting for any lines in-game.

Netflix Eleven would be a fresh and unique fighter for Multiversus thanks to her psychic powers and moveset

Of course, Stranger Things is one of the most popular shows on television at the moment. The recent season was extremely well received by fans and critics alike. Many were even expecting cast member Sadie Sink to receive an Emmy for her performance in Season 4. However, Sink and her other cast mates were snubbed of 2022 nominations.

Netflix as a company are very proactive about their desire to get involved in video game projects and collaborate with game devs.

Because of this, this leak of Stranger Things being a new crossover for MultiVersus could be a very real thing. And if it is, it could also open the door for more Netflix characters and series to crossover in the game moving forward.