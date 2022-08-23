MultiVersus reaches 20 million player milestone in under a month

MultiVersus has surpassed 20 millions users, reaching this milestone less than a month after the game officially launched into its open beta.

According to devs Player First Games, the smash hit title MultiVersus has officially hit 20 million users. The game has been continuing to rise in popularity, with the recent release of the Season 1 update signifying a new era for the game.

In an interview with GamesBeat, David Haddad, the President of Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, spoke about the company’s successful start to 2022 and how MultiVersus will be playing a big role in the back half of the year.

“We had a fantastic first half of the year, really driven by the results of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. And we’re so excited to get off to such a great start in the second half with MultiVersus.”

Haddad then went on to add that, “for us, MultiVersus is such an important, critical step into that free-to-play, high-definition gaming category that we believe we can really do something meaningful in, in this case with a collection of our IP, and building a game from scratch that’s designed for live services and cross-platform. And we’re thrilled to see by the 20 million that fans are really responding to it.”

Warner Bros. Interactive Part of why gamers love MultiVersus is thanks to the amazing roster of popular characters.

And with devs Player First Games committed to supporting their community and taking user feedback on board, this game could shape up to be one of the biggest for the year and has now become a big rival for Nintendo’s longstanding Super Smash Bros series.

One of the things that players have taken issue with, however, is some of the balancing issues within the game. Though devs have spoken about this issue and said that it is something they are working on and that it will simply “take time” to perfect.

The latest patch for the game has laid the foundation for new character Morty from the popular Rick and Morty series. It has also buffed up some existing characters as well as nerfed others as part of Player First Games’ ongoing balancing efforts.

For all the latest MultiVersus news and updates, check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.