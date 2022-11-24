MultiVersus player count plummets to all-time low despite Season 2 launch

Brad is Dexerto's Australian Deputy Editor, covering all aspects of the gaming industry, online entertainment, and broader pop culture. With a history in the Oceanic esports scene, Brad has also helped elevate many of the region's top pro players and content creators. You can contact Brad at brad.norton@dexerto.com or on Twitter: @GoGoYubari__

MultiVersus appears to be struggling to maintain its community, at least on PC, as the fighting game has dropped a significant amount of players in recent days despite the Season 2 launch.

When MultiVersus burst onto the scene in early access this July, it did so to a thunderous reception. Thousands quickly flooded into the free-to-play title with the instantly-popular brawler reaching 20 million players in a matter of weeks.

With its stacked lineup of iconic Warner Bros. characters, frequent content updates, and a wide-open door for more fan-favorite characters to walk through, it seemed the sky was the limit for one of 2022’s biggest hits. However, that momentum only lasted so long.

A few months later, coinciding with the release of Rick & Morty, and the game dipped to just over 10,000 players on PC. Now, even with the launch of Season 2 and all of its fresh content, MultiVersus is struggling to keep its player base around.

Warner Bros. Games MultiVersus Season 2 only just went live but only a few hundred returned to check out the new content on PC.

At its peak, MultiVersus soared with more than 150,000 concurrent players all enjoying the game at one time on PC alone, according to SteamCharts. It’s safe to say the fighting game crowd had a new fix across the board.

Though today, MultiVersus sits at a monthly peak of fewer than 5,000 players. Even with the Season 2 update, that’s roughly a 97% decrease in concurrent players during a marquee content drop.

Obviously, it’s worth keeping in mind that this data is purely from those on PC. For all we know, the active console player base could be flourishing to this day. Though typically, one platform’s performance is often indicative of the rest.

For now, it remains to be seen if Warner Bros. Games will be able to reignite that spark and recapture the audience it once had. With new characters constantly on the horizon, there’s every chance we see spikes over the coming months. But it’s all up in the air as to whether the community will stick around in the long run.