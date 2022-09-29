MultiVersus active players and Twitch viewership sees massive drop

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at [email protected]

Despite the large amount of buzz the game received at launch, it seems MultiVersus’ popularity may be waning already.

When MultiVersus first launched, the hype surrounding the game was at a fever pitch, which lead it to gather over 20 million users in under a month.

The game also beat out FromSoftware’s Elden Ring as the highest-grossing game of July, which is quite an impressive feat for a free-to-play title.

Unfortunately, it seems that the hype surrounding MultiVersus may already be fading, if recent stats from both Twitch and Steam are anything to go by.

MultiVersus sees massive engagement drop

Statistics from stat-tracking sites like SteamCharts show just how much the game has fallen since its peaks in both July and August.

At the time of writing, MultiVersus has a fairly respectable 7,229 players online. However, the game recently hit a new all-time low on Steam on September 27, 2022, when its active player count reached 1,375.

While the release of Rick Sanchez gave the Steam player base a healthy bump to 11,405, it’s since fallen back down to the 7,000 player range.

As for Twitch, the game currently has about 1,600 active viewers at the time of writing. This is a far cry from its peak of 182,216 on July 26, 2022, according to the stat tracking website TwitchTracker.

Warner Bros MultiVersus’s free-to-play nature and focus on casual play allowed a wide audience of players to hop in with low commitment.

Of course, gamers have seen this trend happen quite a bit recently with various different titles in recent years.

For example, in May of 2021, EA’s dodgeball game Knockout City garnered massive numbers on Twitch but has since waned in popularity, only having 130 total viewers on the platform at the time of writing.

The now free-to-play title Fall Guys underwent a similar phenomenon, but experienced a massive player resurgence after going free-to-play.

It remains to be seen if MultiVersus’ popularity was just another instance of fleeting fame, but this current drop in viewership certainly doesn’t seem like the best sign.