LEGO BTS Dynamite hits all-time low price on Amazon before Black Friday

Dance into a K-pop world of savings this Black Friday with the LEGO BTS Dynamite set, which Amazon sells for an all-time lowest price.

Until recently, LEGO had yet to properly dive into any en-masse collaboration with any musician on a scale that would include iconic locations with minifigures tied to the artist.

All that changed when the Bangtan Boys, BTS, entered the LEGO fray in March 2023 with the LEGO Ideas BTS Dynamite set, based on the track’s music video, to wide success.

Where to save on LEGO BTS Dynamite on Amazon

LEGO

Amazon is offering an incredible saving of 31% on the LEGO BTS Dynamite set, marking it down to its lowest-ever price on record.

The LEGO BTS Dynamite set contains 749 pieces and seven minifigures of the BTS members, including Jung Kook, V, j-hope, Jimin, RM, SUGA, and Jin.

If the BTS Dynamite set doesn’t satiate the LEGO lover in your life, say it with flowers. LEGO flowers, which Amazon is also offering tremendous savings on.

The set includes locations from the iconic Dynamite music video, including a record store, donut shop, ice cream truck, and a stage with the BTS logo, which you can turn the set around and attach to the backside of the disco to display a great BTS show.

This set would make an excellent gift for any BTS fan, though we cannot ignore that 18+ label. So adult fans would love this set, while younger LEGO fans will have to look elsewhere for their K-pop fix.

Looking for more LEGO discounts worth dancing about? Check out our Black Friday LEGO deals hub to see the retailers offering the best prices on LEGO in time for the holiday season.

