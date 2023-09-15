Mortal Kombat 1 players mute voices to avoid Megan Fox’s “terrible” acting

Megan Fox was brought on to voice Nitara, a character in Mortal Kombat 1. However, her performance is getting universally panned by players to the point that some are muting voices entirely to avoid hearing her.

Mortal Kombat 1 has stuck the landing for many, making itself a triumphant return for the series. While there’s still much to be discovered within the game, it’s had an incredibly strong opening.

However, players do have their gripes with the game so far. Though these are fairly small like minuscule features missing from certain modes in comparison to older titles, however, one small gripe is a massive deal for some players.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Nitara, one of the fighters on the roster, is voiced by Megan Fox. Though there are some who like how Nitara herself plays and plan to main her, many players have taken to muting in-game voices to get away from Megan Fox’s “terrible” performance.

Megan Fox slammed by Mortal Kombat 1 players for Nitara performance

Some of Megan Fox’s voice lines as Nitara were shown off ahead of Mortal Kombat 1’s launch, and fans who were anxiously awaiting the game’s launch weren’t exactly impressed.

Article continues after ad

However, many were holding out to see what her performance was like in the final version of the game. Voice acting isn’t an easy thing to pull off, and there’s a chance that the lines they showcased weren’t indicative of the overall quality of Fox’s work.

Article continues after ad

With the full game out, sentiment for her voice acting role has nosedived even further. Fans of the series have taken to apologizing to previous celebrity voice actors in the series like Ronda Rousey who, in their eyes, did a much better job than Megan.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Twitter and Reddit have both had scathing criticism for Megan Fox’s performance. Though there are a few people who are defending her, those people are truly few and far between in the sea of negativity.

Her performance has been called “robotic”, with many claiming that her lines sound like they were “delivered with no effort at all.”

Article continues after ad

There are those who tolerate it even if they don’t have a high opinion of Fox’s voice acting, but some have been completely taken out of the game by her performance. Those players have utilized Mortal Kombat 1’s full suite of audio options, including the ability to mute in-game voices.

Article continues after ad

All that said, many of the things that Megan Fox is being criticized for worked well when she was promoting Diablo 4. Her apathetic delivery was well-received in that case, but that style hasn’t translated well to Mortal Kombat 1 for many.

Additionally, sentiment from players is that NetherRealm could have hired a professional voice actor for much less than they’re assuming Fox is worth, leading to some players being frustrated with the developers.