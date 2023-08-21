Mortal Kombat 1 fans excited for full game after impressive beta

NetherRealm’s Mortal Kombat 1 beta looks to have been quite successful as fans have had a ton of praise for the beat ’em up sequel.

The MK1 stress test was the first real fight for Director Ed Boon and his team at NetherRealm. Since then, we’ve had multiple announcements and many new faces revealed. As curious as recent news has been, the talk of the time has undoubtedly been the Mortal Kombat 1 closed beta.

The closed beta is a special test limited to those who pre-ordered MK1. Eligible participants have been able to get hands-on with the game, test out some of the roster, sample the new Kameo system, and get a feel for what Mortal Kombat 1 is all about. The beta’s reception has been extremely positive and players have had kind things to say about the game.

“I’m over 40 years old and been around since the first Mortal Kombat. These are my thoughts on the MK1 beta,” said one impassioned MK1 beta player. They described a ton of stuff they liked about it including the positive impact of Kameos, the fluid gameplay, and Kombo system, and claim that it’s better than MK11.

They explained: “One thing I do keep in mind is that this weekend is a beta. Two stages, a handful of Kharacters/Kameos. A tower. No storyline or additional features. So to be this impressed with the beta…I am very very excited for MK1 on release day.”

Other similar comments said “As a 47-year-old that has also played since day 1 in the arcades, I agree with all your points. And I too can not wait to get my hands on the final build” and also “As a 36yo who also played the original I am thoroughly excited that the Kameo system was implemented in a way that doesn’t consume the entire vibe and turn it into something completely unrecognizable.”

It should be pointed out that the Kameo system was a highlight of the Mortal Kombat 1 beta – as mentioned above.

Another Reddit post paid particular attention to the new mechanic that allows fighters to basically have a secondary character assist them in battles.

“When the whole roster is usable they are gonna be a lot more fun. Throws and fatals (Fatal Blows) will be different every game,” pointed out one player, and another simply commented: “I love them they are a nice addition to the game, they are not as op or broken; however they do give a nice addition to the game.”

We are quickly closing in on the full release of Mortal Kombat 1. Along with everything we’ve seen so far, fans are hoping that the devs bring back a game-changing stage dynamic too.