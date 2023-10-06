Monster Hunter Now Tobi-Kadachi weekend event: Release date, requirements & more

The Monster Hunter Now Tobi-Kadachi weekend has been announced by Niantic, bringing with it increased Tobi-Kadachi spawns for the first time. Here’s everything you need to know.

Monster Hunter Now is kicking off its October event schedule with the Tobi-Kadachi weekend, enabling Hunters to enjoy the increased spawns. Tobi-Kadachi is known for its lightning-fast speed and electrical attacks, so Hunters will need to be prepared if they wish to capitalize on the latest event.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game’s Tobi-Kadachi event, including the start time, requirements, and details on what to expect.

Capcom The Monster Hunter Now Tobi-Kadachi weekend is live.

The Monster Hunter Now Tobi Kadachi weekend takes place on the following dates and times:

October 6, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m local time

October 7, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m local time

October 8, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m local time

Monster Hunter Now Tobi-Kadachi event requirements

The Monster Hunter Now Tobi Kadachi weekend will be available to all players who have reached HR11, so even if you haven’t progressed in the main story quests, you’ll still be able to enjoy the increased spawns.

Monster Hunter Now Tobi-Kadachi event details

Niantic/Capcom Tobi-Kadachi is incredibly agile.

During the Tobi-Kadachi weekend, the lightning wyvern will appear more frequently in Swamp and Forest habitats. The increased Tobi-Kadachi spawns will prove useful for Hunters who are looking to build some powerful Lightning weapons ahead of the upcoming Pink Rathian event.

Tobi-Kadachi weakness in Monster Hunter Now

As the latest Monster Hunter Now event focuses on Tobi-Kadachi, you’ll want to utilize weapons that exploit its weakness and deal massive amounts of damage to it. This will help you keep your hunts short and enable you to effortlessly break monster parts for increased rewards.

Tobi-Kadachi is weak to the following elements:

Water

Poison

We recommend building a Water weapon from the Jyuratodus weapon tree or the Great Jagras tree. If you don’t have any Water weapons, then a Poison build or raw damage weapon will work.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about the Monster Hunter Now Tobi-Kadachi weekend. For more Monster Hunter Now content, be sure to check out our Monster Hunter Now page.

