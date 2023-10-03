Monster Hunter Now community calls out Niantic over “laughable” Paintball system

Monster Hunter Now players have called out Niantic over the price of Paintballs, hailing the current system as “laughable” and overpriced.

Monster Hunter Now features many systems from the mainline series games, like powerful weapons and iconic armor sets. However, the game’s community has been keen to highlight their grievances over the current monetization system. While Niantic recently responded to the Potion and healing complaints, players now want the devs to look into the Paintball system.

Just like in Monster Hunter World, Paintballs enable Hunters to mark nearby monsters. However, as Monster Hunter Now is a mobile game, Niantic has reworked Paintballs so that they allow players to hunt marked monsters later.

While this concept has been praised by the community, the execution and overall price of Paintballs have been hailed as “laughable”.

Monster Hunter Now players want Paintball changes

Niantic/Capcom Monster Hunter Now Paintballs are incredibly useful.

Monster Hunter Now Paintballs can be incredibly useful, especially when you’re commuting or in a situation where you may not have the time to hunt a nearby monster. Marking your target also comes with the bonus of being able to hunt with your family and friends via the game’s co-op mode.

However, the game’s community believes the system is far from perfect, with many commenting on how pricey Paintballs are. “Okay so imagine people wanting to use the Paintball system, but then going to the shop to realize 1,400 gems are $15.00 and 5 Paintballs are 900 GEMS! REALLY?! I’ll pass Niantic but thanks,” said one player. “Maybe if I could get 100 for $10.00.”

If that wasn’t bad enough, players have also found that their marked monsters will also disappear when they either fail the hunt or disconnect due to connectivity issues like error 6-4. “I hate the paintball feature with a passion after I got kicked out twice for ‘poor connectivity’ & lost the monsters for good,” said one player.

“This is the dumbest thing,” replied another commenter. “Not only are they pricey, but it’s one single try when the paint only lasts two days to begin with. Choose one or the other. Let us keep the painted monster as long as we want since we have a limit of how many we can paint anyway, or let us try to fight it as many times as we want. The latter is more in line with the actual mechanics of paintballs.”

The Monster Hunter Now community believes that a lot of these issues could be solved by enabling Hunters to simply craft Paintballs, while monetizing other aspects of the game that don’t impact gameplay.

“The fact that we have to pay for potions and paintballs instead of crafting them as we have for 20 years now is a headscratcher, especially when the obvious choice for monetization would be cosmetics. Layered armor, Niantic. Come on.”

Whether Niantic will make adjustments to the current Paintball system remains to be seen, but for now, you may want to be a little more frugal unless you don’t mind coughing up some real-world money.

