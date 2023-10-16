Monster Hunter Now players slam “broken” Palico Paintballs

Monster Hunter Now players are reporting that the Palico Paintballs are now broken following the October update.

The Monster Hunter Now Paintball system was addressed in the October 13 patch notes, where Niantic addressed complaints surrounding the system. After the update, Hunters can now challenge marked monsters up to three times before they disappear.

This is particularly useful when you happen to fail the hunt or encounter the game’s pesky Monster Hunter Now 6-4 network error. Palico Paintballs also received a much-needed change that now stops them from automatically marking monsters while you’re using the app.

However, just days after the update, the game’s community is now finding that their Palico Paintballs don’t work at all.

“Most people bought the monthly pass to get that extra 2 Palico Paintball per day, and of course, the Gems,” wrote one player. “Niantic release a new monthly pass at a higher price, and then updated the Palico to just stop working 3 days ago. Leaving 5/5 paintball after a full day of playing regardless if Adventure Sync [is on] or if the app is on screen or not.”

Other Hunters were also keen to highlight how, despite having Adventure Sync enabled, the Palico Paaintballs still refused to work as intended. “Mine’s on strike as well,” said another player. “Hasn’t used a single paintball since the update. The union hasn’t contacted me yet to let me know his demands so idk what to do about it lol.”

Niantic/Capcom Monster Hunter Now Palico Paintballs are no longer working for some players.

Meanwhile, other players have reported that their Palico now only uses one Paintball, as opposed to utilizing all of them. “They’ve definitely broken it. My Palico doesn’t use up all its paintballs anymore,” said another disgruntled player.

“I get about two total throughout the day if I go for a walk with my game off. Prior to the update, I could walk to a monster, turn my game off for a minute, load it back up, and find the Palico has paintballed it, not anymore.”

So far, Niantic has yet to comment on the broken Palico Paintball situation, but we’ll be sure to update you over on the Monster Hunter Now page as soon as we receive any details.

