Monster Hunter Now community slams “terrible” gift system

Niantic has added a new gifting system to Monster Hunter Now, that allows Hunters to purchase Paintballs and Potions for their friends, but the community is already demanding changes.

The Monster Hunter Now v67 update has brought with it a whole host of bugfixes and changes to the game. Aside from the weapon adjustments, Niantic has also introduced a new gifting system.

However, the game’s playerbase isn’t happy with the way it has been implemented, with many hailing it as a “terrible” addition. This comes off the back of the controversial Item Box Expansions, which have also caused a stir within the community.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Well, it looks like Niantic is once again in the firing line as Hunters have now shifted their frustrations toward this new gift-giving option.

Monster Hunter Now calls out “greedy” gift system

The Monster Hunter Now gift section has been added to the in-game shop, enabling Hunters to purchase Potion and Paintball bundles. These items don’t come cheap though, as three Paintballs will set you back $6.99/£6.99 and four Potions an additional $2.99/£2.79.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

This hasn’t gone down well with the game’s community, and many have taken to social media to voice their anger. “It’s funny because if they made these packages super cheap, people would be incentivized to find friends or get friends to play so they could give each other the gifts because they’re such a good deal AND Niantic would make a bit of money too. This is just out of touch and super greedy,” commented one player.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

https://www.reddit.com/r/MHNowGame/comments/18gk2hx/this_is_a_loss/

Others were keen to point out how Niantic doesn’t give back to the community, rarely rewarding those who support and play their games.

“Seriously horrible implementation of the gifting option,” responded another Hunter. “It’s like these guys can’t just do something for their community to give back for all the support. Greed is unreal man. You could of at least given a free gift option per day that you can give to someone on your friend list. I would have even been okay with something like if I made a purchase I also received a gift I can give a friend whenever I like.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The new bundles certainly haven’t gone down well, but time will tell whether the devs will make any changes to their cost to help make it more appealing.