Monster Hunter Now Paintball issues finally fixed by Niantic in surprise update

Niantic has finally released a Monster Hunter Now update that fixes the game’s Paintballs, giving players more opportunities to hunt monsters.

A surprise Monster Hunter Now update has been released by Niantic, which has fixed the issues with the game’s Paintball system. For those that don’t know, Monster Hunter Now Paintballs enable players to mark monsters and hunt them at a later date.

Unfortunately, if you fail the hunt or run into network issues, the marked monster will disappear from your Paintball list. Well, it appears Niantic has heard the Monster Hunter Now community’s complaints surrounding the system, and has now fixed the Paintballs issue in the latest update.

Posting on the official Monster Hunter Now X account, Niantic has stated that Monster Hunter Now players will be able to challenge a monster up to three times when you hunt a monster marked with a Paintball.

This is obviously incredibly good news for all players who have had grievances with the Paintball system. Previously monsters marked by Paintballs could only be challenged once, which led to some incredibly frustrating issues.

If a player were to get the dreaded 6-4 network error or fail the hunt, then the Paintballed Monster would simply disappear. In fact, one Hunter recently shared their frustrating experience with a Paintballed Pink Rathian, which sadly ended in disaster.

Well, scenarios like the above should now be a thing of the past thanks to the new Monster Hunter update.

