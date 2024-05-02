UFC star Sean Strickland pulls out gun after kids play doorbell prank at his house

A group of kids tried pranking the wrong house after former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland answered the door with a gun in hand.

Sean Strickland is already one of the toughest and scariest fighters on the planet. Now, imagine him coming at you with a handgun. That’s exactly what happened to a pack of teens when they participated in a game of ‘ding-dong ditch.’

Knocking on a door or ringing the bell and running away before the homeowner can answer is one of the oldest pranks in the book, but for Strickland, it was no laughing matter.

In a post on Instagram, the former UFC champ revealed security footage from his home where a group of kids in a car pulled up to his house at 1 AM, went to the side of his home, and began ringing the doorbell before running away.

Unfortunately for the pranksters, Strickland wasn’t messing around and appeared out of the darkness in a bathrobe while wielding a gun.

“You guys have a car, it’s Friday a [sic] night why aren’t you out trying to get P? Kids these days. All the wrong priorities,” he captioned the video.

The popular mixed martial artist also issued a warning to anyone else brave or stupid enough to show up unannounced to his house in the middle of the night.

“Didn’t see the doorbell alert till after… Just so you all know! I get crazy stuff sent to my house.”

It’s not clear if the pranksters knew it was the UFC star’s house before they showed up on the premises.

Strickland has been one of the biggest names in MMA, despite his defeat at the hands of Dricus du Plessis at UFC 297 where he lost the middleweight title via split-decision.

In the time since, he’s been beefing with boxer Jake Paul, even threatening to “kill” the influencer in mutual combat. He also brutally demolished Rumble streamer Sneako in a viral sparring match.

His next bout is scheduled as the co-main event of UFC 302 where he’s set to face off against Paulo Costa.