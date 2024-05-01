How to watch UFC 302: Main card, prelims, date, plus more

Dana White confirmed that titleholder Islam Makhachev and number one contender Dustin Poirier will headline UFC 302 in Newark, New Jersey in a battle for the lightweight championship. But what about the rest of the card?

White also announced a co-main event bout between the always-polarizing Sean Strickland and a top middleweight contender Paulo Costa, with Strickland likely to earn a title shot in the middleweight division with a win.

The rest of the card is still taking shape, but the undefeated Cesar Almeida has been confirmed for the event along with rising star Jake Matthews. While the two won’t fight each other, their matches will provide MMA fans with a glimpse of the future.

The UFC announced brand new glove designs that will debut during the event as well, with Makhachev and Poirier becoming the first to don the all gold championship match mitts.

With that, here is everything you need to know about UFC 302:

Contents

When is UFC 302?

UFC 302 will take place on June 1 in Newark, New Jersey. It marks the company’s second consecutive year at the Prudential Center after UFC 288 went down in N.J. in May 2023.

Dana White and Co. frequented New Jersey for much of the 2010s decade, but there was a significant lay off before UFC 288. Now, it’ll be a second year in a row that a numbered PPV makes its way to the state.

What time does UFC 302 begin?

Start times for Eastern Time, Pacific Time, and Greenwich Mean Time are included in the table below.

Event ET PT GMT Early Prelims 6 PM 3 PM 11 PM Featured Prelims 8 PM 5 PM 1 AM Main Card 10 PM 7 PM 3 AM

UFC 302 main card & prelims

The UFC 302 fight card can be found in the table included below.

Main Card and Prelims UFC Lightweight Championship:

(c) Islam Makhachev (25-1) vs. Dustin Poirier (30-8) Sean Strickland (28-6) vs. Paulo Costa (14-3) Roman Dolidze (12-3) vs. Anthony Hernandez (12-2)

(Hernandez has since been removed due to a hand injury) Jailton Almeida (20-3) vs. Alexandr Romanov (17-2) Niko Price (15-7) vs. Alex Morono (24-9) Phil Rowe (10-4) vs. Jake Matthews (19-7) Grant Dawson (20-2-1) vs. Joe Solecki (13-4) Cesar Almeida (5-0) vs. Roman Kopylov (12-3) Mickey Gall (7-5) vs. Bassil Hafez (8-4-1) Hyunsung Park (9-0) vs. Andre Lima (8-0) Randy Brown (18-5) vs. Elizeu Zaleski Dos Santos (24-7-1) Sumudaerji (16-6) vs. Joshua Van (10-1) Ailin Perez (9-2) vs. Joselyne Edwards (13-5)

Islam Makhachev makes his much-anticipated return to the octagon by defending his lightweight strap against long-time UFC star Dustin Poirier.

It’s a match of contrasting styles, as Makhachev thrives as a grappler and ground-and-pound artist, while Poirier is always seeking a lethal knockout blow.

On the prelims, Jake Matthews, a rising star from Australia, looks to notch the 20th victory in his still-young MMA career after losing to Michael Morales in his last showing.

Then, there’s the battle of two undefeated fighters — Hyunsung Park and Andre Lima. Park has been a perfect 4-0 since joining the UFC, while Lima has an unblemished 2-0 record with the promotion.

These two flyweights have a chance to cement themselves as true contenders for Alexandre Pantoja’s championship belt. Whoever wins should receive a boost up the rankings, as neither currently resides in the top ten.

How do I watch UFC 302?

The early prelims are available on UFC Fight Pass, while the featured prelims will shift over to ESPN+. Viewers must purchase UFC 302 through the ESPN+ app for $79.99 to access the main card.

