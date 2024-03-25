Islam Makhachev roasts Dustin Poirier after bold UFC claim

After Dustin Poirier claimed he’s done more for MMA than Islam Makhachev, the UFC Lightweight Champion fired back on social media.

Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier has been angling for a title fight against Islam Makhachev in recent weeks. Makhachev, the reigning lightweight champion, talked down the idea, claiming that Poirier doesn’t deserve a title shot.

Poirier, a long-time UFC veteran, ripped into Makhachev for these comments, stating that he’s done more for MMA than Islam has.

Poirier also stated that he could “beat anybody in the world” and that he “hopes [Makhachev] is next.”

It didn’t take long for Makhachev to respond, as the undefeated fighter sent shots at Poirier via his official X account.

Makhachev posted this message to his over 500k followers, and it caused a stir on social media amongst UFC fans.

“Dustin, if you could beat anybody, you’d be holding this belt right now, not me,” Makhachev remarked.

In a follow-up, Makhachev called Poirier a “permanent contender” and brought up his multiple title losses in the UFC.

Makhachev and Poirier are both currently without a future opponent. Depending on what happens in the upcoming Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway fight at UFC 300, the title shot “The Diamond” covets could soon come to fruition.

Few in the UFC are as fearsome to step into the octagon with as Makhachev. To this point, no one has been able to stop his ascension.

But Poirier has never been one to shy away from a scrum. If it’s up to him, he will be meeting Makhachev for a title fight in the near future.