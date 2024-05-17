SportsMMA

How to watch UFC 304: Fight card, date, location, plus more

Hunter Haas
UFC 304 makes its way to Manchester on July 27 with a stacked fight card from top to bottomAssociated Press; YouTube — Official UFC

Dana White is giving Manchester, England, a treat as the company president revealed a stacked UFC 304 card featuring two title fights.

Leon Edwards, the UFC’s number three pound-for-pound fighter, will put his welterweight championship on the line in a rematch against Belal Muhammad.

Similarly, Tom Aspinall, the UFC interim heavyweight champion, gets another chance to defeat challenger Curtis Blaydes — this time, with a title on the line.

Other rising stars in the UFC occupy the main card as local phenoms Paddy Pimblett and Arnold Allen look to build upon their already impressive MMA resumes.

When is UFC 304?

UFC 304 takes place on July 27 in Manchester, England. It marks the fifth time the city has hosted a UFC event.

In total, the company has put on more than two dozen fight cards in England. But the last time it came to Manchester was in 2016 for UFC 204.

What time does UFC 304 begin?

Start times for Eastern Time, Pacific Time, and Greenwich Mean Time are included in the table below.

EventETPTGMT
Early Prelims6 PM3 PM11 PM
Featured Prelims8 PM5 PM1 AM
Main Card10 PM7 PM3 AM

Main card and live results

You can find the UFC 304 fight card in the table included below.

UFC 304 Fight Card
Welterweight Championship:
(c) Leon Edwards (22-3) vs Belal Muhammad (23-3)
Interim Heavyweight Championship:
(ic) Tom Aspinall (14-3) vs Curtis Blaydes (18-4)
Bobby Green (32-15-1) vs Paddy Pimblett (21-3)
Arnold Allen (19-3) vs Giga Chikadze (15-3)
Muhammad Mokaev (12-0) vs Manel Kape (19-6)

Edwards and Muhammad previously shared the octagon as the headliners of a 2021 UFC Fight Night card in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The match ended in a no-contest after Edwards inadvertently lodged his finger into Muhammad’s eye, forcing a doctor stoppage in the second round.

Now, the two will meet again with UFC gold on the line. As the main event matchup, Edwards should have the backing of a rowdy Manchester crowd.

Likewise, Aspinall, the reigning interim heavyweight champion, hails from England and will need support to fend off Blaydes.

UFC fans will remember the pair’s first fight, as it ended with a devastating knee injury suffered by Aspinall, leaving Blaydes with an official TKO victory.

That remains the lone loss on Aspinall’s UFC resume, as the upcoming Manchester card gives him a chance to exercise those demons vs his American challenger.

Outside the two headliner matchups, other well-known MMA stars appear lower on the card, including Liverpool’s own Pimblett.

He’ll stand across from veteran Bobby Green as both men aim for victory in hopes of earning a crack at the UFC lightweight championship in the near future.

The rest of the main card consists of Englishman Arnold Allen battling with Giga Chikadze, while the undefeated Muhammad Mokaev looks to stay hot vs Manel Kape in the opener.

How can I watch UFC 304?

The early prelims are available on UFC Fight Pass, while the featured prelims will shift to ESPN+. Viewers must purchase UFC 304 through the ESPN+ app for $79.99 to access the main card.

To watch UFC 304 live on PPV, subscribe to ESPN+ and purchase it

