Alex Pereira next fight: UFC 300 showdown vs Jamahal Hill beckons for "Poatan"
Alex Pereira’s next fight will see him go up against Jamahal Hill at UFC 300 in a headline clash to defend his light-heavyweight title.
Pereira returns to the Octagon on Saturday, April 13 at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. He will take on Hill in his first title defence.
Here is all you need to know about Pereira’s next fight.
Who is Alex Pereira fighting next?
Alex Pereira’s next fight is against Jamahal Hill at UFC 300 on Saturday, April 13.
In one of three title fights across the evening, Pereira will take on Hill, who hasn’t fought since January 2023. The 32-year-old was forced into relinquishing his light-heavyweight title after rupturing his Achilles tendon, but is now looking to reclaim it with victory over ‘Poatan’.
When was Alex Pereira’s last fight?
Pereira last fought in November last year where he beat Jiri Prochazka at UFC 295.
The Brazilian claimed the light-heavyweight title with a second-round stoppage win over Prochazka in November last year.
Alex Pereira record
Pereira’s record stands at nine wins and two defeats across his 11 fights.
As well as Prochazka, the 36-year-old has beaten the likes of Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya – yet the latter would claim his revenge five months later with a second-round knockout of Pereira at UFC 287.
Who is fighting at UFC 300?
Pereira and Hill’s title fight is the main event at UFC 300. Here is the full card for one of the most highly anticipated sporting events of the year.
Early prelims
Jalin Turner vs Renato Moicano
Jessica Andrade vs Marina Rodriguez
Bobby Green vs Jim Miller
Deiveson Figueiredo vs Cody Garbrandt
Prelims
Jiri Prochazka vs Aleksandar Rakic
Calvin Kattar vs Aljamain Sterling
Holly Holm vs Kayla Harrison
Sodiq Yusuff vs Diego Lopes
Main card
Alex Pereira vs Jamahal Hill (title fight)
Zhang Weili (C) vs Yan Xiaonan (title fight)
Justin Gaethje (C) vs Max Holloway (title fight)
Charles Oliveira vs Arman Tsarukyan
Bo Nickal vs Cody Brundage