MLB The Show 22 players troll Fernando Tatis Jr after PED suspension

MLB The Show 22 fans roasted star player Fernando Tatis Jr after he was suspended by the MLB for the rest of the season for testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs.

Fernando Tatis Jr is one of the most electrifying young stars in all of professional baseball.

At just 22 years old, he earned the cover athlete spot for MLB The Show 21 after an incredible performance leading the National League with 42 home runs. Sadly, the shortstop has yet to play in the 2022 season due to injuries stemming from a motorcycle crash.

Although he was due to return quite soon from that injury, his 2022 season was shut down as the MLB suspended him for testing positive for a banned substance. Now, The Show players are poking fun at the punishment.

Fernando Tatis Jr roasted by MLB The Show 22 players after suspension

A post on the MLB The Show subreddit shot to the top of the page targeted at the San Diego Padres infielder.

The post, from TrollTideTroll33, read, “Updated Fernando Tatis Jr attributes.”

In the screenshot, all of Tatis Jr’s stats remained the same except for Discipline, which was brought down to a zero rating.

On top of the trolling aimed at him, there are concerns about his Live Series card in Diamond Dynasty. When the suspension was announced early August 13, his price skyrocketed on the open market as developer San Diego Studio removed him from being available in packs.

YouTuber GomesDaLegend claims Tatis’ card could hit upwards of 1,000,000 stubs, meaning completing the Padres collection could be nearly impossible.

As of now, it’s unclear if SDS will remove Fernando entirely, or if removing him just from packs was as far as they’ll go. Until we find out, MLB The Show fans will continue to roast the suspended shortstop.