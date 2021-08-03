MLB The Show 21 So Fresh, So Clean 2 Event: dates, rewards, cards, more

Events are a fantastic way for players to earn incredible cards within MLB The Show’s Diamond Dynasty, and the second iteration of the ‘So Fresh, So Clean Event’ has some stellar cards up for grabs.

Diamond Dynasty within MLB The Show continues to grow every passing week, as San Diego Studios have done an incredible job at implementing new and innovative events for players to partake in. These come frequently, and more often than not, there’s a ton of rewards up for grabs.

Coming off the success of the So Fresh, So Clean event, SDS is adding a second iteration with new rules and rewards for players to earn.

We’re going to run over everything you need to know about this event, along with the final Diamond card you’ll have the chance to earn and how to unlock it!

So Fresh, So Clean 2 Event dates

The new event went live on August 3, 2021 and will run until August 10 at 11:00 am PST. During this time, players will be able to enter without any limitations, so you have unlimited times to snag the rewards for completing the entire tournament.

This is around the typical time SDS allocates to in-game events, with this new one coming only a few weeks after the first So Fresh, So Clean Event.

Rewards

The same card is going to be available for players to earn if they manage to get 40 wins during this event, and this is the 99 OVR Ralph Kiner Milestone card, commemorating his 50 HR season.

This card features significant power against both right and left-handed pitchers, but suffers from bronze defense, making it a decent option at LF. However, some of the other rewards in the event include the following.

Kitchen Sink 1

10 Regular The Show packs

Headliners packs

Ballin’ Is A Habit packs

So, there’s a lot for players to earn during this competition, but it will surely be a grind to achieve Ralph Kiner.

Eligible players

You won’t be able to bring your primary squad into this event, as SDS have outlined the following restrictions to your lineup.

Max Team OVR – 95

2021 All-Star Series

Home Run Derby

Future Stars

42 Series

Milestone Series

Prime Series

2nd Half Heroes

Common Players

There’s some cards that can create stellar teams for the So Fresh, So Clean Event, so not all hope is lost!