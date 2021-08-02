MLB The Show Legends and Flashbacks collection: rewards, cards, prices, more

Collections are a massive part of MLB The Show 21, and there’s already been some insane ones that have been released in the game this year. But, a new one featuring Legends and Flashback cards is going to provide players an ample amount of rewards!

Diamond Dynasty is constantly releasing new and exciting cards for MLB The Show players to achieve within the game completely free of charge. This is one of the stellar aspects of the game, as they’re constantly adding new content, whether it’s in the form of Player of The Month or annual Collections.

Speaking of these Collections, this is one of the larger components of Diamond Dynasty, as players will need to find and collect series of cards within certain sets. Once they’ve completed a certain amount of sets, this’ll be used for unlocked a special 99 OVR Diamond card for your squad.

A new one centered around Flashbacks and Legends is here, and we’re going to run over a complete guide for it and what cards you’ll need to have.

What are Collections in MLB The Show?

Essentially, all Collections are is a set of players and sets that you’ll need to collect over the course of the year.

Then you’ll be able to exchange these cards to complete a certain set in order to unlock the prize card.

For those who don’t already know, all cards within Diamond Dynasty fall under some sort of specific card set, whether it is Milestone or Awards card, they all have some sort of classification.

Legends and Flashback Collection

The reward for this new Collection is still unknown as of now, but San Diego Studios have announced that players will need to collect Flashbacks and Legends cards in order to obtain their reward.

How many is unknown as of now also, but in the past, the number has usually ranged anywhere from 15-30 cards per set.

We’ll be sure to update this page when we know more information pertaining to this Collection event, but our best guess would be either a Hank Aaron or a Barry Bonds.