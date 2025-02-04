Marvel Rivals community wants devs to prioritize one aspect over new heroes

Marvel Rivals players are fed up of loading into the same maps and have begged devs to implement more variety to spice things up.

Marvel Rivals quickly became a huge hit after its release, amassing an impressive player count and even climbing to one of the most-played games on Steam in just a short time. Even two months after its release, a lot of players and streamers are still singing their praises.

That said, NetEase’s free-to-play shooter isn’t without issues, regardless of its achievements. For a while now, the community has been begging devs to optimize the game’s performance, tweak the UI, and so much more for a smoother experience.

In addition to these gripes, however, the community has also spoken up regarding one issue related to the map pool.

Marvel Rivals’ map rotation is getting dull

In a Reddit thread discussing what players currently feel regarding the state of the game, many have brought up the subject of how “irritating” it is to keep loading into the same maps – mainly due to the state of the map pool as of now.

netease / marvel Sanctum Sanctorum, one of the newest maps added in Season 1.

While one user said, “The future looks good,” they mentioned that it does “feel like they’re going to need to prioritize map variety a bit more going forward” before going on to say they’re sure that’ll be the case within next year, considering the game is still ‘so new.’

A different user pointed out, “Sometimes I’ll get the same three maps the whole day. For example, if I’m defending Tokyo for the fourth time in a row, I sure would like to play a different map.” They also suggested devs need to implement “map voting or vetoing.”

“Getting a loss for a 30-minute Yggdrasil game and then immediately queuing back into Yggdrasil makes me want to throw my monitor out the window,” said another player who is just as frustrated.

On the other hand, a different user mentioned that everyone is “focusing so much on the next hero,” yet map variety isn’t being talked about. “We don’t need as many maps as we do heroes, but I could stand for a few more solid maps.”

Overall, many players have hoped that the game would receive new maps to spice things up regarding gameplay.