Marvel Rivals needs to add key feature before roster gets too big

Marvel Rivals needs to implement one key feature that’ll benefit players during character select before things get too overwhelming.

Marvel Rivals has been a massive success since its launch, retaining an impressive player count even until now. After all, there have been plenty of things to get excited about and keep players busy outside of all the new Season 1 additions.

Devs have already revealed plans to add new heroes per season in the future, however, it’s no secret that balancing issues is something that has crossed players’ minds.

Not only that but while the idea of having so many heroes to play is exciting, many players are also already concerned about a certain issue, begging the developers to add one particular feature.

Marvel Rivals needs a “favorite” option for characters

The main gripe players have with the character select UI is that it doesn’t exactly show all the heroes at once. This isn’t a problem, though, if you’re playing Vanguards, which are displayed at the top of the screen – but those wanting to play Duelist and Strategist often have to scroll down to select their hero.

netease / dexerto A closer look at the current character selection UI in the game.

Add the occasional lag to the mix if one’s hardware isn’t powerful enough, and it’s easy to imagine how frustrating this can be if the menu stays this way when the roster eventually expands. Simply put, the current UI makes selecting the characters you want to play a hassle.

Because of this, players in a Reddit thread have suggested that devs add a feature that lets them mark characters as favorites. Many have mentioned that having several slots for different roles would be ideal for this to work.

One user wrote: “Having one tank, healer, and DPS that I know how to play and them as favorites would be awesome.” To add to the suggestion, some have also mentioned having an extra slot for those who want to flex.

Giving players a top list of characters could also work in a similar fashion. “I play like four characters. Magneto, Strange, Rocket, and Invisible Woman. Let me favorite those 4,” a different player added.

Overall, having this feature would be convenient before the roster gets too big and overwhelming.