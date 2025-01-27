Marvel Rivals player have had enough of “annoying” endgame animation

Marvel Rivals is relatively new, with it only being in its first season. However, players are already discovering issues with a few features, particularly as they end a match.

Having a game like Marvel Rivals and not facing a few UI issues is almost impossible. Whether it’s your in-game hud, the main menu, or after the match, there’s so much players can do, which can make your experience a little busy.

This is entirely the case for the end of the match, and the community is already begging the developers for a change after so many misclicks led to an already unwanted feature being force-fed to players.

Marvel Rivals players demand simple highlights change

Essentially, after you’ve tried your best in a match, you’re given the opportunity to see the stats of your performance, with the game showcasing who’s MVP, and giving you the option to view some of the best plays of the game.

While the stats and the awards are shown above the character on the game’s ending menu, the best plays are given to players through highlights, and they happen to sit very near the upvoting button, causing frustration to plenty of the community.

“Please make it easier to upvote quickly and way harder to watch a highlight. I literally never want to watch a highlight, unless maybe, it was my own or I suspect someone of cheating,” begged one player on the Marvel Rivals Reddit.

“I agree” echoed another player, who explained that they “accidentally hit it too many times.”

On top of this is the fact that highlights are unskippable, so anyone who misclicks has to sit and watch another player for a while, helplessly.

Thankfully, some players offered ways this could be fixed: “I personally would move the highlights button to the scoreboard. Hit tab, click characters face, see highlight.”

The community was thrilled with this idea, adding how they “only care to see highlights in the moment when I want to understand someone’s KDA or what got them MVP,” making a button hidden inside a character’s profile much easier to navigate too.

The highlights are often an unwanted feature many accidentally click on, particularly when you’re on PC, as console has a separate button. However, upvoting helps keep the game positive for many, so it’s better to simply move the highlight button away from anything, stopping players from misclicking and having to watch part of the game all over again.