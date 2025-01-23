“Game-losing” Marvel Rivals bug leaves player separated from their team

One Marvel Rivals player accidentally got sent into a spot they couldn’t get out of, leading them to be cut off from the team.

With an impressive player count and massive content additions, Marvel Rivals has been successful – quickly climbing the charts as one of the most-played games on Steam.

However, while the community has been praising the team behind it, the game isn’t without a few issues. Some examples are the high FPS bug and the Cloak and Dagger bugged ultimate.

Now, another issue has emerged. This time, it involves the Klyntar map, as one user shared in a Reddit thread.

Marvel Rivals player accidentally clips outside the map thanks to a bug

It all started when the player, who was on Hulk at the time, leaped into the air, attempting to reposition themself.

However, instead of landing on the ground, they somehow managed to get inside a particular section of the map that appeared to be cut off from the rest.

The game still went on like usual afterward, and the player was still able to see the outline of their teammates.

But regardless of what they did, whether slamming the wall or trying to leap outside, they were still stuck in that one spot in the Klyntar map.

“Game losing bug,” they wrote. Unfortunately, even though they tried to exit the game and reconnect, the team had already pushed the cart to the end.

Since the clip was first posted, many have jumped into the comments to share their thoughts. One user jokingly said: “Punch the wall harder, maybe it’ll break.”

“F***ing love when I’m the strongest superhero on Earth but suddenly fall through reality into famous Klyntar backrooms…” wrote another user.

Meanwhile, others sympathized with the player, with some saying that the Klyntar map is “notorious” for this issue, having several “bugged spots.”

Players have also suggested that devs add a “respawn button” to prevent this situation from happening in the first place.