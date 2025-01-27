Marvel Rivals player sick of hero type “no one wants to play”

Marvel Rivals offers a wide variety of 33 characters across several hero types, giving players plenty of room to experiment with their playstyle.

With the game still in its early days since launching in December, players are learning to navigate the diverse roster and adapt to updates that continue to shift the meta.

However, one frustrated Tank player has shared their experience with the “thankless job” of absorbing damage and protecting teammates as a Vanguard. On January 27, Reddit user Azog4472 posted in the MarvelRivals subreddit to break down their grievances:

Article continues after ad

“As the popular opinion goes ‘damage block stat doesn’t amount to s**t.’ You play 85% of your game with the enemy Doctor Strange’s shield in your face. DPS units are doing f**k knows whatever and there you are getting spammed by Black Panther getting tossed by Wolverine or kidnapped by Bucky.”

They continued: “Then there is Punisher’s Ult, ‘hey man just block it with your shields or move away’ yay what an idea like I haven’t exhausted all my shields and I have the pace of a snail so locking on me is the easiest shot he has.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Azog4472 added that “solo lobbies are the worst” when playing as a Vanguard due to their teammates underperforming, even though their using S-tier ranked heroes such as Moon Knight and Psylocke.

“No one wants to play Tank and then complain why they are pushing so far and Tank is not stopping them,” the player ended by saying.

Tank players had enough of playing Vanguard characters

Various Tank players chimed in to agree and outline further issues they have experienced, “Being a solo Tank is hell, mostly when it’s a losing game though. It’s like ‘what do I do?.’ Healers aren’t healing or can’t keep you alive. DPS is doing f**k all. You’re literally a punching bag,” one said.

Article continues after ad

“As a Tank getting no heals annoys me. They’ll turn into a pocket healer for DPS while I’m struggling on point lmao,” a player replied.

Another added: “They all talk s**t about damage blocked until I have to hold the point to keep us in the game.

Article continues after ad





Some weren’t convinced, as one elaborated: “That’s kinda the point of those characters. They dive enemy back line, prevent their healers and possibly DPS from supporting the front line, then dive back out.

Article continues after ad

“Obviously they go too deep sometimes, but if your Venom and/or Hulk are distracting their healers and the rest of your team can’t deal with the unsupported DPS/Tank, I got bad news for you buddy…”

To which a simply responded, “A Tank’s job is not to babysit the backline.”

If you’re still up for playing as a Tank or curious to experience the challenges firsthand, check out our ultimate guides on the best Vanguard characters in Marvel Rivals—Hulk and Venom.