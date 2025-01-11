Marvel Rivals smashes all-time player count record as Season 1 hype explodes

Marvel Rivals continues to buck the trend of multiplayer games releasing to a massive audience and slowly falling off. The game continues to gain players, as it’s hit a new high with the Season 1 update.

Despite having an extremely solid launch, questions were raised about Marvel Rivals’ longevity from the moment it came out. Sure, it was beating Overwatch 2 in terms of viewership and player counts, but would that hype remain post-launch?

As Season 1 has proven, the answer is a resounding yes. Rivals already had one of the biggest launches of all time in terms of peak player count, and the Season 1 update has only boosted that concurrent player record.

Marvel Rivals peaked at just over 480k players on Steam at launch. Now that Season 1’s out, that number has gone up to almost 600k.

Marvel Rivals smashes its own record & dominates Steam charts

In Season 1, Marvel Rivals opted to add two heroes at once by bringing in both Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman into the fold. Mister Fantastic has already been a hit with players, and, combined with players’ totally reasonable and definitely not feral response to Invisible Woman, there are a ton of reasons for players to jump back in.

At the time of writing, Marvel Rivals’ launch day is only a bit behind DOTA 2 and CS2 on Steam and is fighting to break out of that third place spot in player count.

As you can see by the chart at the time of writing, Marvel Rivals is just below that 600k mark, according to Steamdb’s numbers. This peak of 582,422 players puts it at the 15th highest Steam player count peak of all time. It’s also important to consider that Marvel Rivals is popular on console as well, and that it has a launcher independent of Steam to run on, too.

It’d be no exaggeration to say that this game likely has over a million concurrent players thanks to this update. It remains to be seen if the game can keep up the hype and continue this trajectory of upward growth, but it’s already one of the most successful multiplayer games of all time.

Not only has it maintained most of the players who decided to download the game and give it a try, it’s been estimated that Marvel Rivals has already made over $100 million dollars in revenue in just its first month after release – and that’s from before the Invisible Woman skin came out.