Marvel Rivals community pinpoints “worst” map in the game

Marvel Rivals players are fed up playing in one particular map that’s “suffocating” and an “absolute nightmare” to navigate.

Marvel Rivals boasts a plethora of different maps loaded at random, with many of them often having their own secret interactions, Easter eggs, and even mindblowing mechanics that have caught players off guard

Combine these with a roster of over 30 characters; every game can feel like a completely different experience. However, while that’s the case, it appears that not all maps are created equal in terms of how fun it is to play

Players have revealed one particular map they dread the most, some even calling it a ‘healer’s nightmare.’

Worst map goes to “suffocating” Odin’s Archive

Odin’s Archive is essentially a control point map, where two teams are pitted against each other to secure the objective in the middle of the map. It has a simple premise at first glance, but the real issue lies in its whole layout.

The objective area is divided into several parts. One ringed platform on top lets you peek down and shoot enemies trying to contest the point. Then there’s the point with jump spots and additional rooms.

Due to the nature of this map, many players in a Reddit thread have considered it unfun as you need mobile heroes to really benefit from the layout. With the point also being surrounded by walls, players have also described it as “suffocating” and “miserable.”

As one user wrote: “F*** this map, it’s to tight with too much s*** in the alway good luck trying to heal a tank on point with 3 different walls in the way.”

“This map is an absolute nightmare for healers. Getting dove with no team to help you? Tough you’re dead. Not enough space to position yourself outside the point to heal up tank/DPS so you’re forced to get involved with the brawl. This and that one Hydra map are terrible.”

Meanwhile, a different user pointed out that it’s hard to reclaim the point once the enemy team takes it. “It’s literally by far my least favorite map and I think it’s the worst in the game. It’s an extremely common 100-0 map too.”

There are also many “weird walls and angles,” which give ranged characters limited LOS and often force them to risk themselves to shoot at an awkward angle.

Despite many labeling this the “worst” map, some claimed this is great for close-quarter and brawl comps.