Marvel Rivals Jan 22 update patch notes: Spring Festival event, framerate improvements & more

Highlighted by a Rocket League-inspired game mode, the Jan 22 update also introduces a new special event, costumes, and bug fixes.

At the start of Season 1, the devs overhauled Marvel Rivals’ meta by buffing and nerfing several heroes. In addition, the update introduced Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman as new characters, with more coming on the way soon.

The Jan 22 update doesn’t include any hero balancing or new characters, but does introduce an exciting game mode that’s set to provide a nice change of pace. There are also a few key performance improvements that should boost FPS.

Article continues after ad

NetEase

Here are the complete patch notes for Marvel Rivals January 22 patch.

Special Event: Fortune & Colors

From Jan 23 through Feb 14, earn rewards, including Star-Lord’s “Lion’s Mane” series costume rewards for free.

New Mode: Clash of Dancing Lions

Play as either Iron Fist, Star-Lord, and Black Widow compete in Wakanda’s World Arena during the thrilling Clash of Dancing Lions.

New Costumes: Clashing Lions Series

Star-Lord – Lion’s Mane (Free to obtain during the Fortune & Colors event)

Black Widow – Lion’s Heartbeat (Limited-time store from Jan 23 to Feb 14)

Iron Fist – Lion’s Gaze (Limited-time store from Jan 23 to Feb 14)

System Adjustments

All Platforms

General

Optimized the alternate name feature in Streaming Mode, allowing players to define their own alternate names instead of relying on system-generated ones.

Added a season dropdown menu to the Leaderboard for easy access to different season rankings.

Enhanced the Career system by introducing a feature to view historical season rank information.

Bug Fixes

All Platforms

General

Article continues after ad

Resolved an issue where the game would freeze after battles under certain conditions.

Fixed an inconsistency with avatars when switching heroes while defeated in the Doom Match.

Addressed an issue where if Winter Soldier’s used his ultimate ability to defeat a shapeshifted Loki, it wouldn’t count towards the ultimate ability consecutive KO achievement.

Corrected a delay in synchronizing certain data on the Friends Leaderboard.

Maps and Gameplay

Implemented a series of fixes for various performance issues related to destructible environments.

Resolved multiple instances where players could get stuck in unique terrain.

Addressed several Reverse-Destruction performance issues after destruction repaired in Empire of Eternal Night maps.

Hero Bug Fixes

Hawkeye’s Precision: Fixed an issue where Hawkeye’s passive ability Focus progress would sometimes display incorrectly. It’s now as accurate as he is.

Wolverine’s Unyielding Berserk Claw Strike: Frame rate no longer affects the number of attacks in the enhanced Savage Claw after using Feral Leap.

Invisible Woman’s Psionic Stranglehold: Mobility abilities for specific heroes are now fully operational within the range of Invisible Woman’s Psionic Vortex – no more containment issues!

Mister Fantastic Double Trouble: Addressed a bug where having two Mister Fantastic (like Loki in transformation) sometimes allowed one to reuse the second part of Distended Grip.

Namor and Invisible Woman: Fixed an issue preventing Namor and Invisible Woman from unleashing their ultimate abilities at certain door locations—now they can break through any barrier!

Storm’s Doppelganger: Resolved a problem where under low frame rate conditions, activating Storm’s ultimate ability as Loki after transforming into her would be canceled.

Wolverine’s Fury Corrected: Fixed an issue where Wolverine’s ultimate ability occasionally wouldn’t end properly after landing after being pulled back.

Heroic Hint Harmony: Corrected abnormal ping prompts for some heroes.

Magik’s Misstep: Addressed a bug where Magik could not use Stepping Discs after activating her ultimate ability in certain situations.

Peni Parker’s Precision: Fixed an issue where Peni’s Bionic Spider-Nest would be unintentionally lifted along with the Klyntar device when raised—now, her tech remains grounded and ready for action!

Loki’s Transformation Tweaked: Resolved a problem where Loki, after using his ultimate ability to shapeshift into the Punisher, if Warrior’s Gaze was triggered when the transform was about to end its effects lingered too long. The Warrior’s Gaze effect will now fade as soon as the ultimate concludes—no more lingering vision trickery!

Web-Slinging Adjustments: Fixed an issue where, in certain situations in Convoy Mode, if Peni Parker fired a Cyber-Web below the vehicle, her web would move with the vehicle. Now, her webbing sticks like it should.

Mister Fantastic’s Resilience Restored: Resolved a bug where if Mister Fantastic was knocked offline while in his inflated state and then rejoined, Mister Fantastic might be unable to use some abilities after reconnecting. He’s now back in action and ready to stretch into battle!

Webbing Dynamics Corrected: Corrected an issue where Peni Parker’s web being pulled back could be blocked by enemy heroes, leading to positional anomalies. Now, her webbing will behave as intended.

Camera Alignment Fixed: Fixed a camera misalignment issue that could occur while KO’d and revived by Adam Warlock while spectating Hela just as she rises up to launch her Ultimate Ability.

Console