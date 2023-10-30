Chris Pratt is now a Magic: The Gathering card

From starring in the MCU to starring in an MTG crossover, Chris Pratt is part of the upcoming Universes Beyond: Jurassic World set.

From a Marvel star to the voice of Mario, it seems as though Chris Pratt is on a mission to be cast in every one of Hollywood’s major franchises. Now, the star has seen himself – or rather his likeness – become a card in Magic: The Gathering.

As part of MTG’s The Lost Caverns of Ixalan set, Pratt’s character, dino-tamer Owen Grady, is appearing alongside franchise stalwarts like Dr. Ian Malcolm. Far from just a simple art swap, the Jurassic World cards feature brand-new designs based on the iconic films and their lead characters.

MTG Chris Pratt card partners with Jurassic World Dinosaur

True to Pratt’s role in Jurassic World, Owen Grady’s MTG card works as part of a pair. Owen Grady, Raptor Trainer can partner with Blue, Loyal Raptor. Grady’s ability to place ability counters on a Dinosaur synergizes perfectly with Blue’s field-wide Dino boost, replicating the ability across all your dino creatures. With menace, trample, reach, and haste, your board can quickly get out of hand.

Grady and Blue can serve as an excellent Commander pair, their color identity offering up a wealth of dino-empowering strategies. With dinosaurs set to see a boost in The Lost Caverns of Ixalan and its Commander Decks, Chris Pratt may well be the face of many MTG decks following Ixalan’s release.

The Universes Beyond: Jurassic World set has already adapted key iconic franchise moments, and it’s nice to see that these cards can have some real consistent power behind them. Creatures like Indominus Rex, Alpha are set to take Commander by storm, but it’s becoming clear that the set is filled with excellent options.

