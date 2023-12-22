Save 37% on MTG March of the Machine deck in last-minute holiday sales 

This March of the Machine MTG Commander will build up your board with a mix of tokens and trample over your opponents to gain victory.

MTG’s March of the Machine set was well-liked mechanically by fans, featuring many exciting team-ups and fun abilities. A group of five Commander decks launched with the set, and Tinker Time was one of the most enjoyable out of the box.

At 37% off, this is an amazing deal to take advantage of. If you’re quick, you can pick up Tinker Time just before the Holidays.

In many ways, the Tinker Time deck plays similarly to The Brothers War’s Urza’s Iron Alliance Commander deck. Both decks revolve around building up your artifact total, generating artifact creatures, and swinging for huge, hard-to-block damage.

In paying off adding many different token types to your decks, you’ll be able to assemble an eclectic mix of MTG cards. Part of the fun of Tinker Time is figuring out which tokens synergize best with the deck, whittling a star strategy out of a wide variety of options.

Tinker Time has been unfairly overlooked in terms of 2023’s MTG Commander releases. If you’re looking for a deck that prioritizes fun and unexpected plays, you can’t go wrong here. Be sure to pick up the Tinker Time Commander Deck while it’s on sale and get ready to build up a whole hoard of artifacts and tokens.

