MTG’s Head Designer is trying to fix green mana

Green mana has historically lagged behind MTG’s other colors in limited formats, but the game’s designers are working on the problem.

MTG’s color wheel is an integral part of the game’s design, and every player is going to gravitate towards certain colors. Whether you prefer the fast-paced energy of red, the calm control of blue, the destruction and revival of black, or something else, there’s something in MTG’s color identity to satisfy TCG players of all stripes.

Still, while even designers will have their favorite colors and combos, it’s down to the MTG design team to ensure that certain mana colors don’t fall too far out of parity. Currently, MTG Head Designer Mark Rosewater believes that green mana has historically been the weakest color in Limited, and he intends to do something about it.

In a post on his personal blog on April 25, Rosewater responded to a fan’s complaint that green has been given too many powerful removal effects recently. Rosewater responded:

“Green historically has been the weakest limited color.”

The MTG head didn’t just leave it there, however, stating “We’re trying to help fix that.”

If the MTG design team is looking to give green mana a boost in limited formats, there’s no question that they’ve gotten off to a strong start with Outlaws of Thunder Junction. Green is inarguably the star of draft this time around, thanks to powerful options like Colossal Rattlewurm and Bristly Bill, Spine Sower.

Two of Outlaws of Thunder Junction’s Draft Archetypes – Golgari and Selesnya – are at the top of the pile, both relying heavily on green mana. Thunder Junction Golgari draft decks stick to what the color combo has historically done well with graveyard recursion strategies, and Selesnya focuses on the new Mount mechanic to provide extra value to attacking Creatures.

If the MTG team can continue to elevate green mana’s historical successes while pushing forward into new design space, it’s only a matter of time before this color’s fortunes turn around.