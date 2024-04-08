MTG Thunder Junction: Most expensive cards

From rare artifacts to showcase frames and valuable reprints, we’ll walk you through the most valuable cards appearing in MTG Outlaws of Thunder Junction.

MTG Outlaws of Thunder Junction is gearing up for release, and we’ve collected together the cards that are being priced the highest just before launch. Take a look and learn what you need to be keeping an eye out for when Outlaws of Thunder Junction launches on April 19.

Outlaws of Thunder Junction is the rare MTG set that features two bonus sheets: The Big Score and Breaking News. As both of these bonus sheets contain valuable reprints, we’ve broken down the most expensive cards listed here into the main set, The Big Score, and Breaking News.

Most Expensive MTG Outlaws of Thunder Junction cards – Main set

#5: The Gitrog, Ravenous Ride (Extended art)

WotC

The Gitrog Monster’s fearsome reputation hasn’t stopped some foolhardy cowboys from attempting to ride it. While Thalia and The Gitrog Monster might have made for a dynamic duo during March of the Machine, anyone who attempts to replicate Thalia’s feat is just asking to be a snack. The card is unquestionably one of the strongest creatures to debut in Outlaws of Thunder Junction, justifying the new Saddle and Mount mechanics all by itself.

Price: $30.39

#4: Tinybones, The Pickpocket (Showcase)

WotC

Price: $31.17

Tinybones is a truly beloved MTG character, and it’s not hard to see why. This diminutive skeleton has fast hands and a love of trinkets, making them the perfect pickpocket addition to Oko’s gang. Their charms are so undeniable that they’ve even been able to hitch a ride on the demon Rakdos, and you’ll be equally charmed if you manage to pull this showcase variant.

#3: Geralf, the Fleshwright (Showcase)

WotC

Price: $31.71

A new edition of one-half of the squabbling siblings of necromancy. Geralf is once more doing what he does best, generating and buffing zombies. Geralf plays into Thunder Junction’s new Plot mechanic, timing your casts for a big burst that summons a horde of undead Token Creatures, ready to tear your opponents apart.

#2: Bristly Bill, Spine Sower (Extended Art)

WotC

Price: $37.40

A cactus Commander that plays into green mana’s affinity for +1/+1 counters, Bristly Bill is one of Thunder Junction’s most sought-after new Creatures for a reason. With an abundance of mana in your pool – an easy feat when playing green – Bristly Bill can double your counters over and over, turning even the weakest Creatures into oversized game-ending threats.

#1: Oko, the Ringleader

WotC

Price: $46.42.

This new version of Oko isn’t nearly as rage-inducing as the infamous Thief of Crowns and is all the better for it. Oko, the Ringleader is a centerpiece of the set’s story and marketing, and it’s only fitting that the leader of the gang gets both excellent mechanical design and a wanted poster treatment to really show off his style.

Most Expensive MTG Outlaws of Thunder Junction cards – The Big Score

#5: Lost Jitte (Showcase)

WotC

Price: $75.50

An intentional callback to one of MTG’s most potent pieces of equipment, this is a mana-cheap artifact that shines in many situations, and its showcase frame makes it an appealing piece for collectors.

#4: Lotus Ring

WotC

Price: $75.93

While it may fall short of the original Black Lotus’ original power and value, Lotus Ring has plenty of uses of its own. When combined with equip cost reduction this card can quickly get out of hand, and having a sacrifice outlet on hand that also produces mana can be a potent combination.

#3: Tarnation Vista (showcase)

WotC

Price: $98.99

An offbeat new land design that works with multicolored cards, Tarnation Vista is no doubt boosted by its showcase treatment and versatility when built around correctly.

#2: Loot, the Key to Everything (Showcase) (Raised Foil)

WotC

Price: $250.00

This little gremlin – unexpectedly adopted by the returned Jace and Vraska – is going to be crucial to the future of MTG’s story. This card is both a curiosity and a powerful new Commander, being the real treasure at the center of Thunder Junction’s vault, and the combination of a showcase frame and raised foil treatment raises its value considerably.

#1: Sword of Wealth and Power (Showcase) (Raised Foil)

WotC

Price: $300.00

As one of the first Big Score Artifacts to be shown off, Sword of Wealth and Power has had a longer time than most to build anticipation among MTG players. But even if it hadn’t had the head-start, this is an incredible new tool that will likely be slotted into thousands of decks thanks to its protection, treasure generation, and spell copying. This card does it all, and we can see it being heavily fought over once the set drops.

Most Expensive MTG Outlaws of Thunder Junction cards – Breaking News

#5: Force of Vigor

WotC

Price: $16.49

A green removal card that can take out pesky Artifacts and Enchantments with ease. What makes Force of Vigor an especially valuable reprint is its alternative cost, allowing you to discard a green card outside of your turn to play this card for free. Removal that doesn’t require you to pay mana is a true godsend in MTG allowing you to take out the table’s biggest threats even when you’re tapped out.

#4: Grindstone

WotC

Price: $16.87

A classic mill card that can be used to pitch your own cards directly to the grave or whittle down your opponents’ libraries. Grindstone is particularly lethal against mono-color decks, and its cheap mana value makes it easy to include in many mill strategies.

#3: Mana Drain

WotC

Price: $40.77

A strong contender for the best counterspell in all of Magic, Mana Drain is an auto-include in most blue decks that can afford it. By shutting down your opponent’s biggest plays and setting you up with a ton of extra mana during your next turn, Mana Drain swings the balance of a match significantly in your favor, all for a cost of UU (two blue mana.)

#2: Mindbreak Trap (Textured foil)

WotC

Price: $91.67

An excellent out to Thunder Junction’s Plot mechanic or any player comboing off and looking to win on the sake turn, Mindbreak Trap is seeing its first-ever reprint here in Breaking News. This textured foil variant is one of Thunder Junction’s best borderless designs, making full use of the available space to turn the card itself into the bars of a cell, a fantastic addition to any MTG collector’s trove.

#1: Oko, Thief of Crowns (Textured foil)

WotC

Price: $184.90

While MTG players who were around for Throne of Eldraine will be less than happy to see this card, a set based around villains just had to include it in some capacity. This classic, overpowered Oko card is among the strongest reprints featured in the set, and the textured foil variant is some phenomenal new art for a suitably feared card.

