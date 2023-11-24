This MTG Wilds of Eldraine Black Friday deal will enchant you

Return to MTG’s fairytale plane and add powerful Creatures and Enchantments to your collection with this Black Friday deal.

Wilds of Eldraine brought MTG players back to the game’s storybook realm, adding powerful new cards and reprinting valuable Enchantments along the way. These cards make an excellent addition to any MTG player’s decks, adding incredible and varied new options.

While the original Throne of Eldraine set was contentious among MTG fans, there are no such complaints here. Wilds of Eldraine is a very well-received set, deepening the plane’s worldbuilding and bringing in a wealth of powerful new cards.

Magic Madhouse’s Black Friday deals are offering the chance to pick up a huge selection of Wilds of ELdraine MTG cards for much cheaper than the standard rate.

With 14% off the Set Booster box’s regular price, you’ll be able to build up your MTG collection with some of the strongest cards among MTG’s recent output.

MTG Wilds of Eldraine Black Friday deal drops price by $20

Alexandr Leskinen

The Wilds of Eldraine Set Booster box contains 30 Wilds of Eldraine set boosters. Each booster contains 12 cards, so you’ll be adding a huge amount of value to your collection thanks to this box.

With so many boosters coming as part of the deal, you’ve got a good chance of pulling one of the set’s most powerful cards, from Beseech the Mirror to Agatha’s Soul Cauldron.

Wilds of Eldraine has proven to be an excellent addition to the Worlds of MTG, bringing newfound appreciation to one of Magic’s most unique worlds.

We can expect more return journeys to Eldraine in MTG’s future, and now’s the perfect time to get to grips with the plane and its fairytale inhabitants thanks to the Black Friday deals.

