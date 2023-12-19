MTG Eldraine Commander deck is 40% off in historic low price deal

MTG Wilds of Eldraine’s Virtue and Valor is a powerful and often overlooked Commander deck that can swiftly overrun opponents with powerful enchanted creatures.

Wilds of Eldraine brought MTG players back to the plane of Faeries and fables, and the results were much more positively received than Magic’s controversial initial Throne of Eldraine set. With Wilds of Eldraine succeeding at revitalizing the plane, Eldraine’s Virtue and Valor Commander deck is an excellent pick for anyone looking to enchant creatures and swing for huge damage.

The Virtue and Valor Commander deck is on sale at Amazon right now. At 40% off, this is the lowest price that Amazon has ever offered the deck for, and you’ll want to take advantage of these savings if you have even a passing interest in MTG’s storybook world.

MTG’s Commander releases have been seeing real success lately, as the format continues its currently unshakable run as the most popular in-person game type. Commander releases show no sign of slowing down, but you shouldn’t let Virtue and Valor pass you by.

Utilizing Eldraine’s Role Tokens to great effect, this Commander deck can easily generate hugely powerful creatures to stampede into your opponents. In green and white mana you’ll have absolutely no shortage of ways to build up your field and buff your creatures into game-ending threats.

If you need some more Enchantment-based bang for your buck, Wilds of Eldraine’s Enchanting Tales offers a wealth of powerful options to splash into this deck, turning it into a valid threat to any MTG table.

