MTG Thunder Junction’s hyper-rare artifact spikes to all-time high price

Ancient Cornucopia has seen a huge price increase, with its current price sitting among the top 5 most expensive cards from MTG Thunder Junction’s The Big Score.

Outlaws of Thunder Junction has a new most sought-after card, as Showcase Foil treatments of Ancient Cornucopia have soared from around $15 to $99.98 on TCGPlayer.

Ancient Cornucopia is part of The Big Score, a bonus sheet released as part of the Outlaws of Thunder Junction set. The Big Score contains highly valuable artifacts freed from an ancient Fomori vault, and many of these treasures are just as valuable in real life as they are in the game.

Ancient Cornucopia joins the ranks of The Big Score Artifacts like Simulacrum Synthesizer and Sword of Wealth and Power that are racking up hefty price tags. Simulacrum Synthesizer especially has risen to a price of $65.47 for its rarest variant on TCGPlayer, thanks to a strong showing in Modern format Artifact decks.

However, there is good news for MTG players looking to get their hands on this excellent lifegain and ramp card. While the borderless foil variant of this card has quickly built up in price, the regular non-foil version of Ancient Cornucopia can be picked up for much cheaper.

Ancient Cornucopia variants without foil treatments or borderless art are selling for just $4.12 on TCGPlayer. MTG players less concerned with collecting can still add this card to a variety of green mana decks without having to splash out over £100.

Ancient Cornucopia’s newly inflated price is in part due to scarcity. The pull rate for The Big Score is significantly lower than for Breaking News, Outlaws of Thunder Junction’s other bonus sheet.

While Thunder Junction Play Boosters come with one guaranteed Breaking News card, The Big Score only shows up in one out of every five Play Boosters. With a comparative drought of The Big Score cards, finding a card from the bonus sheet that is both borderless and foil is a daunting task.

Still, there’s no denying that the borderless Ancient Cornucopia is among Outlaws of Thunder Junction’s most striking cards. If The Big Score cards remain this tricky to get ahold of, chances are that we’ll see more rare treatments in a similar price range.

