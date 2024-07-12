These Season cards showcase Boomburrow’s intriguing new Pawprint mechanic, with each modal MTG spell offering players multiple options for gaining value and inching closer to closing out the game.

Bloomburrow’s spoiler season has shown off a variety of powerful and creative Creatures, from prospective new Commanders to standout non-legendaries. but that isn’t to say that other card types are underrepresented in this set.

Bloomburrow is showing off the new Pawprint mechanic through a particularly interesting cycle of Sorceries. These Seasons allow players to pay for different effects on the same card, mixing and matching as they see fit.

Though the Pawprint design is heavily tied into Bloomburrow’s aesthetics, MTG players’ love of choice-granting modal spells could well see this ability return in the future with a different coat of paint.

Season of Loss

WotC MTG Bloomburrow Season of Loss

This black-mana sorcery can be cast for 3BB. Season of Loss focuses on punishing opponents by dolling out board-wide effects, providing one-sided recovery options, and dealing a huge amount of burn damage after the proper set-up.

This Season Sorcery’s first effect forces every player to sacrifice a Creature, including the player controlling this spell. As this effect can be paid for up to five times, it can serve as an effective board wipe that gets around both Indestructible and targeting protection like Ward.

The second effect of Season of Loss allows you to draw a card for each of your Creatures that died this turn, replenishing your resources after the first effect dismantled some of your board.

Season of Loss’s final mode is its most directly damaging, dealing burn damage to each opponent equal to the number of Creature cards in your grave. By using this card’s first mode, alongside other self-mill options, Season of Loss can carve a huge chunk out of each opponent’s life total.

Season of the Burrow

WotC MTG Bloomburrow Season of the Burrow

The white-mana Bloomburrow Season can be cast for 3WW. Where Season of Loss’s abilities all tie together in a devastating combo, Season of the Burrow focuses more on a wide variety of effects to fit different in-game scenarios.

Fitting with white’s wide array of token creators and doublers, its first mode can create up to 5 1/1 Rabbit Creature tokens, building up your board presence very quickly.

The second mode allows you to exile a non-land permanent and have its controller draw a card. Many cheap white removal spells like Path to Exile and Stroke of Midnight come with a small upside for the opponent, so this continues that trend.

The final mode of Season of the Burrow offers some much-needed recursion, returning a permanent with value 3 or less from the grave to the field and ensuring it stays there through an Indestructible counter.

Season of Weaving

WotC MTG Bloomburrow Season of Weaving

A blue-mana Season that is slightly more expensive than the others in this cycle, being cast for 4UU. Season of Weaving stacks together several classic blue abilities, drawing cards, supporting Artifacts, and clearing the board of opposing threats.

Season of Weaving’s first ability can completely restock your hand if you go all-in on it, draw five cards for six mana.

The second mode of this spell is excellent for almost any blue deck looking to build up board presence, doubling up on your most useful Artifacts and Creatures. You can ramp ahead of opponents with mana rocks, copy your most dangerous threat, or create fail-safes for a crucial combo piece.

Season of Weaving’s final mode is particularly good for high-powered Artifact Commanders like Urza, Chief Artificer, bouncing all non-tokens back off the board and leaving opponents wide open to an assault by a horde of Karnstructs, Thopters, and other token Creatures.

Season of the Bold

WotC MTG Bloomburrow Season of the Bold

Bloomburrow’s red-mana season can be cast for 3RR. Tying into classic red strategies utilized by Commanders like Prosper, Tome-Bound, Season of the Bold provides Treasure, impulse draw, and burn damage to opposing Creatures.

Treasure is one of Magic: The Gathering’s most useful token types and Season of the Bold’s first ability can be used to build up a whole stockpile in a single turn, potentially paying out an equal amount of mana to what was paid for this spell in the first place.

Impulse draw is an excellent way of burning through your deck and getting extra limited-time casts, and this Season’s second effect can be used up to two times to exile cards that can be cast until the end of your next turn.

The final ability of this Season can be used in conjunction with its first two, using your abundance of Treasure and exiled cards to rack up multiple casts on the same turn, dealing direct damage to opponents’ Creatures.

These Season spells work as a mono-colored cycle, with four out of five Seasons having been revealed so far. Once Bloomburrow’s spoiler season unveils the green mana Season spell we’ll update this page with all its details, so stay tuned.