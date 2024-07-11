Exclusive MTG Bloomburrow card reveal: Season of the Burrow

Magic: The Gathering’s next set, Bloomburrow, is nearly upon us. To celebrate its impending release, we have an exclusive reveal for Season of the Burrow; one of the new cards coming to the set.

It is an understatement to say that we cannot wait to get our hands on MTG’s Bloomburrow set. Cuddly critters in dapper little adventuring gear, what’s not to love?

Bloomburrow is MTG’s first ever all-animal plane and it took center stage at MagiCon Amsterdam with some amazing card reveals. Since then, we’ve seen some game-changing Creature cards including a Badger barbarian who was one the first Commanders shown off for the set.

Now, the team at Dexerto has been given our own Bloomburrow Card to reveal and it has some serious potential. Season of the Burrow is a brand new Sorcery with heaps of Bloomburrow flavor.

Wizards of the Coast/Serena Malyon

Season of the Burrow is a Modal Sorcery that gives you plenty of options based on how you want to spend five of these thematic little pawprint icons. Theoretically, you could flood your board with five 1/1 White Rabbit Tokens, banish two Creatures, Artifacts, Planeswalkers, Battles, or Enchantments, or a number of other possible combinations.

The option to return a creature costing three or fewer mana costs to the battlefield could also be a fantastic way to keep Mabel, Heir to Cragflame in the fight. She’s a personal favorite of ours so far and we want to keep her on the field where possible.

We can definitely see Season of the Burrow finding a place in Red/White aggro decks where Mabel is the star. Hopefully, that’s as popular a choice in Bloomburrow’s draft scene as we want it to be.

The card also features some amazing artwork from Serena Malyon who has a storied history producing MTG art. Serena is responsible for stellar pieces like Ashiok, Wicked Manipulator, and Armed with Proof. Their unique style is certainly on display with Season of the Burrow. Here’s a closer look:

Wizards of the Coast/Serena Malyon

If you’re as excited for Bloomburrow as we are, you can track down a tonne of prerelease events at participating Wizards Play Network stores.

Wizards of the Coast have also announced Mabel’s Journey, the competitive season for the Bloomburrow set and those same stores will be running competitions.