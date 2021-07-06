Madden 22: Cover athlete, release date, EA Play Live, pre-order, leaks, more

EA is gearing up for players to hit the gridiron once again in Madden 22, and this year’s football game is looking to add revolutionary features to the game to solidify it as the premier sports game.

EA has been putting out their NFL simulation series for what feels like an eternity, and once again they are preparing to release another annual version of Madden with the NFL season kicking off in the next few months.

While this is a lot of anticipation surrounding Madden 22, EA has been slowly but surely releasing information about a flurry of features coming to this year’s title.

Advertisement

Here’s everything we know about Madden 22!

Release date and cover athletes

Madden typically releases an annual title around a month before the NFL has its opening kick-off, and this year’s no exception.

Madden 22 will be releasing worldwide on August 20, 2021, however, pre-ordering the more expensive editions will net you three days earlier access than other players. So, something a die-hard Madden fan may want to consider.

Gracing the cover of this year’s games are two of the most polarizing figures within the NFL. Both Patrick Mahomes of the Kanas City Chiefs and Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be linking up for a wicked cover. Hopefully the “Madden Curse” doesn’t strike twice this year!

Advertisement

Franchise mode

The simulation game mode within Madden has always been a big hitter within the series, and fortunately, EA has announced a massive overhaul coming this year.

In the lead up to the game’s release on the 16 of August, devs have been doing weekly deep-dives into all of the game modes, and Franchise got its time in the spotlight on June 25.

Here are some of the key changes coming to this year’s Madden in regards to Franchise mode, according to devs:

Franchise Staff Franchise Staff is a brand new way to manage your Franchise. We have expanded the coaching roster to include an offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator, and added a player personnel department that serves as your primary player acquisition character

Talent Trees Talent Trees replace our old coach upgrade system by giving gamers tree structures with various boosts for each character. At launch, each of the four characters will have two sub-trees associated with them. Each tree is themed to that character, as well as the role that character has in the organization.

Weekly Strategy The first thing you will see when you go into Weekly Strategy is your Defensive Gameplan for the current week. The Defensive Gameplan will show important information about your upcoming opponent’s offense including their team stats and where they rank, their overall run-pass ratio, and the recommended Defensive Gameplan Focus for the week. Each focus will have a Top Threat player with some specific Next Gen Stats and ranks associated with him. The Offensive Gameplan would be very similar to the Defensive Gameplan in how it looks and how it is set up. However, instead of looking for a way to slow down an opponent’s strength as you did for your Defensive Gameplan

Season Engine & More! Madden NFL 22 will feature over 30 brand-new scenarios taking place at any point in the season – whether it be the preseason, regular season, playoffs, or Super Bowl. Each scenario has context-based trigger conditions meaning that what happens in your Franchise is going to dictate when scenarios happen and what kind of scenarios you experience.



Home Field Advantage M-Factors

This is a brand new feature coming in this year’s Madden, as it will replicate how player-specific X-Factors are within the game. Basically, each venue will have a factor that will affect the home or away team, and some of them are vastly more drastic than others.

Advertisement

EA has revealed all of the Field Advantages already, and we’ve listed all of them down below:

Team Home Field Advantage M-Factors Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire The Cannons: Home team players have their fatigue temporarily replenished while in the red zone New Orleans Saints Who Dat: On away team 3rd/4th down conversion attempts, a random receiver will have an incorrect route when he lines up in pre-play Atlanta Falcons Keep Pounding: The home team has more stamina during plays Carolina Panthers Rise Up: The home team gains a flat amount of momentum on every offensive play. Dallas Cowboys Deflected: Away team punt distance is shortened when kicking across the 50-yard line. Philadelphia Eagles Linc’d In: While winning, the home team gains more momentum and the away team gains less. New York Giants Turf War: Away team players fatigue faster Washington Football Team Unstable Ground: Away team has an increasingly hard time changing directions Green Bay Packers Go Pack Go! The Frozen Tundra: Home team gains more momentum and away team gains less. Away team fatigues faster and has a harder time changing direction. Minnesota Vikings Skol!: The home team gains a small amount of speed rating when in the red zone. Chicago Bears Motor City: Home team accelerates slightly faster. Detroit Lions Bear Down: The away team’s kick meter moves slightly faster. Arizona Cardinals Rise Up Red Sea: Home team gains momentum faster. LA Rams Rams House: Home team gains bonus momentum for defensive stops. San Fransico 49ers Unstable Ground: Away team has an increasingly hard time changing directions. Seattle Seahawks The 12’s: Random portions of the play art for the away team offense will be squiggly and hard to read. Kanas City Chiefs Home of the Chiefs: Offensive audibles made by the away team have a chance to fail. LA Chargers Bolt Up: Home team gains bonus momentum for yardage gains. Las Vegas Raiders Just Win, Baby!: Home team gains momentum faster and has increased fatigue recovery while winning. Denver Broncos Mile High: Away team players have less stamina during plays. Cleveland Browns Dawg Pound: Away team hot routes have a chance to fail in the red zone, requiring them to be made again. Receivers who are hot routed will temporarily receive a “?” indicator bubble at the time of the hot route to signify they may be unsure of their route. Baltimore Ravens Truzz The System: Home team gains momentum on every running play while winning. Pittsburgh Steelers Terribly Distracting: Away team hot routes have a chance to fail on 3rd/4th down, requiring them to be made again. Receivers who are hot routed will temporarily receive a “?” indicator bubble at the time of the hot route to signify they may be unsure of their route. Cincinnati Bengals Who Dey: No huddle results in reduced clock runoff. Buffalo Bills Downwind: The away team kicking arc is harder to control. Miami Dolphins Made in the Shade: The home team fatigues slower. New York Jets Turf War: Away team players fatigue faster. New England Patriots Our House: Home team gains bonus momentum on touchdowns and third-down stops Jacksonville Jaguars Duuuval: Home team gains bonus momentum on touchdowns. Indianapolis Colts Hat Count: The home team defense can see the hat count on plays via coach cam. Houston Texans The Bullpen: Away team gains less momentum for touchdowns Tennessee Titans Titan Up: Home team will avoid committing holding penalties.

Face of the Franchise

Madden’s career mode is set to showcase more features on July 7, 2021 and we can expect some new improvements to the system in place for your player to join the NFL. As well, with the NCAA recently permitting athletes to earn money from their likeness, we could see more Colleges added to the mode this year!

Set those reminder’s for tomorrow’s #Madden22 Face of the Franchise First Look ⏰: 10am ET

📺: https://t.co/LK8H96tKgy pic.twitter.com/MgvUbuu6A4 — Madden NFL 22 (@EAMaddenNFL) July 6, 2021

EA Play Live 2021

Along with the weekly deep-dives, EA will be showcasing Madden during the EA Play Live Spotlight series on July 19, 2021. According to EA, this event is going will focus on a variety of different aspects of the new game.

Advertisement

Read More: How to watch EA Play July Livestream

These include how fans impacted the development of Franchise Mode and helped bring to life highly requested features like Staff Management, weekly game strategy and a new scenario engine. Plus, we’ll see the first ever reveal of the brand new scouting feature coming to Madden NFL 22.

Madden 22 editions

No EA sports game is complete without multiple editions for players to choose from, and Madden is no exception. As, they have announced a flurry of editions for players to choose from, and so far we have the following, and some will offer unique bonuses.

Standard Edition 20 Staff Points

The General Player Class (Starting at Level 10)

Tom Brady Gear Capsule

Choice of 1 out of 32 NFL Stars

MVP Edition 3-Day Early Access (August 17, 2021)

Dual Entitlement

60 Staff Points

The General Player Class (Starting at Level 10)

Tom Brady Gear Capsule

Choice of 1 out of 32 NFL Stars

Elite Item (Choice of Brady or Mahomes)

Exclusive Challenges (During Early Access window)

11 Team Fantasy Packs

Dynasty Edition – Digital 3-Day Early Access (August 17, 2021)

Dual Entitlement

100 Franchise Staff Points

The General Player Class (Starting at Level 10)

Tom Brady Gear Capsule

Legend Athlete Capsule (Straight Cash Homie: Randy Moss)

Choice of 1 out of 32 NFL Stars

Elite Item (Choice of Brady or Mahomes)

Exclusive Challenges (During Early Access window)

22 Team Fantasy Packs

Curated Legends Pack Choice of Brady or Mahomes 2 Legends: Offense & Defense (Elite)



Difficult choices will have to be made for sure, but the higher editions might be of more interest for those who play a lot of Madden Ultimate Team.

Advertisement

This is all we know regarding Madden 22 right now, but we will be sure to update this page as more news flows in. Be sure to let us know if you are amped for this year’s Madden!