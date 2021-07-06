MLB The Show 21 – June player of the month: release date, predictions, more

Another month of America’s pastime has come and gone, and within MLB The Show 21 there’s soon going to be another Player of The Month card coming to Diamond Dynasty.

MLB The Show has made leaps and bounds over the years, and this time around they made massive news, as it’s the first time the game was released on Xbox. The game bolsters a series of game modes, but none are more popular than Diamond Dynasty.

The equivalent of FIFA’s Ultimate Team, MLB The Show 21 features a ton of weekly programs to unlock new cards, but every month they release a special Player of The Month card, for the best performing player in the majors from last month.

These cards are highly sought after, as players are still using April’s POTM, Byron Buxton. So, let’s take a look at who could be the next POTM card within The Show.

When does June’s Player of The Month card release?

The Show typically releases this special card, along with the accompanying challenges and other POTM variants towards the first or second week of the following month.

While the Diamond card is the prized possession within this new set of players, there are other players that will get Gold cards you can unlock along the way. As well, a good tip to quickly progress through the challenges is to complete the in-game missions with the cards you unlock within the set.

MLB The Show has noted that they’ll be announcing who they are narrowing down the June POTM on July 7, 2021, so expect the new set of cards to release within the next week or so.

Who deserves the ⚡LIGHTNING⚡ for June? Each month we bestow the highest performing MLB players with a special 🏅Monthly Awards Series item. Only one of those players gets the extra ⚡LIGHTNING⚡ honor. Find out who it is tomorrow.#MLBTheShow — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) July 6, 2021

June Player of The Month predictions

With only one player getting the grace of being the Lighting card, there are a few players we can hone in on that will be in consideration in the lead-up to the official announcement.

Below is who we think could be a shoo-in for the Lighting card for the month of June.

Kyle Schwarber – Washington Nationals 28 Hits, 16 HR, 30 RBI, .280 AVG, .362 OBP, .760 SLG, 1.122 OPS

Bryan Reynolds – Pittsburgh Pirates 35 Hits, 7 HR, 22 RBI, 11 Walks, .376 AVG, .442 OBP, .645 SLG, 1.087 OPS

Joey Gallo – Texas Rangers 20 Hits, 10 HR, 18 RBI, 23 Walks, .263 AVG, .443 OBP, .671 SLG, 1.105 OPS

Matt Olson – Oakland A’s 34 Hits, 7 HR, 20 RBI, 11 Walks, .340 AVG, .409 OBP, .610 SLG, 1.019 OPS

Shohei Ohtani – Los Angeles Angels 25 Hits, 13 HR, 23 RBI, 16 Walks, .309 AVG, .423 OBP, .889 SLG, 1.312 OPS 23.2 IP, 5 GS, 4.94 ERA, 33 SO, 1.31 WHIP

Jacob DeGron – New York Mets 27.0 IP, 3-0, 5 GS, 0.67 ERA, 46 SO, 4 Walks, 0.44 WHIP

Kyle Gibson – Texas Rangers 29.2 IP, 3-0, 5 GS, 1.52 ERA, 26 SO, 7 Walks, 1.01 WHIP

Sean Manaea – Oakland A’s 32.0 IP, 3-2, 5GS, 1.18 ERA, 34 SO, 10 Walks, 0.97 ERA



An ample amount of players had stellar performances over the course of June leading up to the MLB All-Star break, but Washington Nationals slugger, Kyle Schwarber is our standout pick.

Racking in a league-leading 16 HR over just 18 games is outstanding to say the least, as well, his 1.122 OPS is nothing short of magical.

Previous Player of The Month winners

Below is a quick rundown of who has received Lighting cards so far within MLB The Show 21.

May 2021 – Marcus Semien – Toronto Blue Jays

April 2021 – Byron Buxton – Minnesota Twins

Be sure to let us know who you think deserves the next Player of The Month card within MLB The Show 21!