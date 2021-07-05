NBA 2K22 leaks: Cover athletes, editions, more

2K Games will be rolling out the red carpet shortly for the big reveal of NBA 2K22. The premier basketball game will once again feature some next-gen features, but we do have some information already about the new game.

Sports sports games are some of the highest-selling titles each year, as there’s no better feeling than taking the pitch in FIFA as your favorite team. Or, dominating the court in NBA 2K with your created player.

The anticipation surrounding NBA 2K22 has been slowly building, as 2K Games have yet to reveal any information around the game, but it’s creeping up to that time of the year where we should see new information soon.

Speaking of news, we’ve seen a few leaks regarding NBA 2K22, and we’ll be going over everything we’ve seen thus far right here.

Cover stars

This is always a hot topic for any sports games, and 2K is no exception to this; as dawning the cover of NBA 2K is one of the most prestigious titles a player can earn. Every year, 2K Games typically has multiple cover stars, which all vary depending on the edition of the game you purchase.

Last year Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard and New Orleans Pelicans young-gun Zion Williamson graced the cover of the game, and it seems this year’s cover athletes may have accidentally been leaked.

The leaks come from 2KIntel on Twitter who posted the following image which bolsters Kevin Durant, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Dirk Nowitzki as this year’s cover stars.

If the rumors pan out to be true, it appears there is some indication that there will be three editions, with KD taking the regular edition. While Dirk Nowitzki and Kareem will represent the Legend and Deluxe edition.

Release date

While the release date is still up in the air, the game does typically release sometime in September, right before the NBA season kicks off.

The leaked image posted by 2KIntel also notes that the game is going to release on September 19, so we’ll have to wait for further confirmation from 2K Games on this date.

MyCareer, leaks, and rumors

The premier game mode for NBA 2K has without a doubt been MyCareer over recent years, as they have tweaked the player customization options multiple times, and the new pie charts have resonated with fans.

This will be the big selling point for this year’s game once again, as we hope 2K Games are going to fine-tune this game mode even more. But, we’ll have to wait and see what news comes out regarding MyCareer soon.