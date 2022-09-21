Lost Ark Machinist Class: Release date, skills, class engravings

Lost Ark Machinist class is finally making its way to the popular MMORPG. Here’s everything you need to know about the class including the release date, abilities, and class engravings.

Lost Ark is adding the highly demanded Machinist class to the game for the first time on western servers.

Machinist will be the MMO’s fifth Gunner class, joining the likes of Gunslinger, Artillerist, Deadeye, and Sharpshooter.

The new Machinist class will certainly be popular on launch, as the ranged DPS class has tons of awesome technological abilities. Here’s everything you need to know about the new class.

Contents

Smilegate Lost Ark is one of the most popular MMOs on the market.

Lost Ark’s Machinist class releases on September 28.

For those looking to try out the class, players will be able to test out the class before fully taking the plunge in late-September in the introductory area.

Lost Ark Machinist Class skills

Machinist uses high-tech weaponry to burst down opponents. They can deploy a Drone to strike from the air, and utilize energy cores from their Hypersync suit to land devastating attacks.

Normal Skills

Bullet Hail – Aim forward and fire multiple times to inflict damage and partially recharge the battery. Using the skill also obtains the Reload buff.

Overcharged Battery – Toss an overcharged battery to the target location. The battery will ignite and inflict Damage. It will then explode and inflict Damage, knock the target into the air, and partially recharge the battery.

Mobile Shot – Use Roll to quickly move toward the target location. Use Roll again to shoot repeatedly at the target location, inflicting Damage and partially recharging the battery. Obtain the Reload buff upon using Roll.

Strategic Fire – Use the skill to enter a sitting shooting position. Aim forward and fire repeatedly, inflicting Damage and partially recharging the battery. Use the skill to obtain the Reload buff.

Backflip Strike – Dash forward and draw your gun to inflict Damage. Use the skill again to stomp your feet and inflict Damage. Attach a powerful bomb on a foe, then do a somersault to move away. The bomb explodes after several seconds and inflicts Damage to foes around it, partially recharging the battery. Deal a dash or roll attack to enable a frontal attack and counterattack.

High Voltage Bullet – Quickly use an electric stun gun to shoot forward and inflict Damage, electrocuting hit foes and partially recharging the battery.

Pulse Fire – Fire a pulse bullet forward and inflict Damage to the hit foe and partially recharge the battery.

Avalanche – Rush forward and inflict Damage. Press an additional combo to fire in a cone-shaped area and inflict Damage. The Kill Confirmation inflicts Damage and partially recharges the battery. Can Counterattack with dash attack. Obtain the Reload buff upon charging.

Drone Skills

Command: Flare Beam – The drone fires laser beams at the target location, inflicting Damage.

Command: Active Pulse – The drone immediately generates a pulsating wave that attacks its surroundings from the current position and inflicts Damage.

Command: M143 Machine Gun – The drone flies toward the target location while firing at foes and inflicting Damage.

Command: Baby Drones – The drone sends small self-destructing drones to the target location, inflicting Damage.

Command: Carpet – Send a drone flying toward the target location and drop bombs that inflict Damage.

Command: Raid Missile – The drone fires missiles at the target location and inflicts Damage, knocking down hit foes.

Command: Blockade – Send a drone flying toward the target location. The drone fires at foes as it spins around, inflicting Damage.

Joint Skills

Annihilation Mode – Instantly summon a drone and stand back-to-back as you fire at foes while turning 450 degrees in total. Each time you turn 90 degrees, you’ll fire and inflict Damage.

Fiery Escape – Instantly summon a drone and ride it forward while firing at foes and inflicting Damage.

Energy Buster – Instantly summon a drone and turn it into a buster. Attach it to your arm and once charged, release the energy forward. When the buster is not fully charged, inflict Damage and paralyze the hit foe. When overcharged, inflict Damage and knock back foes.

Sync Skills

Comet Strike – Teleport to the target location and rush forward, inflicting Damage to hit foes and knocking them back.

Slugshot – Raise your right hand and fire a laser forward to inflict Damage. Airborne foes are launched back in the air when hit. Use after Comet Strike or Thruster Move to use the skill faster.

Laser Blade – Generate laser blades in both hands that inflict Damage, knocking foes away. Use after Comet Strike or Thruster Move to inflict increased Damage.

Echelon Beam – Jump up high and shoot a laser forward to inflict Damage. Use after Comet Strike or Thruster Move to perform the skill even faster.

Surge Blow – Stretch out your fists as you charge forward and inflict Damage, then inflict Damage in a cone-shaped area and knock back foes.

Crimson Breaker – Develop parts to shoot a laser forward and inflict Damage.

Awakening Skills

Air Strike – Send a signal to the target location to drop a bomb that inflicts Damage over a number of times.

Command: Final Explosion – Order the drone to self-destruct. The drone will immediately self-destruct at the current position, inflicting massive Damage to nearby foes. After the skill is complete, the drone will be regenerated at your location.

Lost Ark Machinist Class engravings

Like many other classes, the Machinist has two class engravings in the Evolutionary Legacy and the Arthetinean Skill. Here are the class engravings for each.

Evolutionary Legacy

Level 1 – During Hypersync Mode, on hit, Sync skills inflict Damage +2% (Max 3 stacks) and Cooldown -0.5s. Also, Hypersync Mode returns 40% of its Core Energy cost when canceled.

Level 2 – During Hypersync Mode, on hit, Sync skills inflict Damage +4% (Max 3 stacks) and Cooldown -0.5s. Also, Hypersync Mode returns 40% of its Core Energy cost when canceled.

Level 3 – During Hypersync Mode, on hit, Sync skills inflict Damage +6% (Max 3 stacks) and Cooldown -0.5s. Also, Hypersync Mode returns 40% of its Core Energy cost when canceled.

Arthetinean Skill

Level 1 – Increases the damage of Drone and Joint skills by 15%, and increases Battery Max by 10%. Increase Move Speed by 10% when a Drone is attached to the Machinist.

Level 2 – Increases damage of Drone and Joint skills by 20%, and increases Battery Max by 15%. Increase Move Speed by 10% when a Drone is attached to the Machinist.

Level 3 – Increases damage of Drone and Joint skills by 25%, and increases Battery Max by 20%. Increase Move Speed by 10% when a Drone is attached to the Machinist.