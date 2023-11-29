WoW Season of Discovery devs speak out on 2H Shaman controversy

With World of Warcraft: Season of Discovery set to launch on November 30, many potential Shamans feel their future is uncertain. In an exclusive interview with Dexerto, the developers have confirmed they are listening to the community’s concerns.

One of the main areas of contention heading into the release of World of Warcraft: Season of Discovery has been what the classes will look like, taking the addition of Runes into account. For those who don’t know, Rune Engraving is a new skill that will allow players to augment their armor with buffs and abilities using Runes found in the open world.

This should allow some classes to operate in previously impossible roles and increase their power in existing ones. When explaining this system at Blizzcon, many of the community were concerned at an inference that Shamans would be more like the Dual-Wield-focused, Burning Crusade version of the class.

Now, in an exclusive interview with Dexerto, the developer has responded to the community on the issue.

Developer confirms they have “heard a lot of feedback” on 2H Shamans in Season of Discovery

Blizzard Entertainment

During our recent conversation, Associate Production Director Clayton Stone & Lead Software Engineer Ana Resendez confirmed, at the very least, that they had heard the community’s thoughts on 2H Shaman.

When asked if 2H will be a workable option for those who want to try, Stone said: “So specifically for that question, that is something that the team has been talking about a lot and we’ve heard a lot of feedback on. I’m not sure we can give a direct answer on that today, but I do want folks who end up reading this article to know that it is something that we talked about a lot. I would expect us to talk a little bit more about Shamans very soon.”

Though admittedly non-commital to a direct course of action, the news that the developers are aware of the worries of Season of Discovery players will be a relief to many.

With not long to go before release, WoW players will soon find out which of their chosen classes is in the best shape for the first phase.